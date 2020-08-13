Brown Thomas and Arnotts to cut 150 jobs citing Covid-19 losses

The owner of Brown Thomas and Arnotts has told staff today that they will cut 150 jobs because of Covid-19 trading losses.

The cuts mean that more than one in eight employees in the 1,050-member workforce are expected to lose their jobs by mid-October.

Both retail brands are owned by the Weston family-controlled Selfridges Group.

Managing director Donald McDonald, who delivered the news to staff, called it “the toughest decision I have had to take”. He said talks would begin immediately seeking voluntary redundancies following a review of “every function in the business”.

Brown Thomas Arnotts said it would consider applications from employees “for career breaks, shorter working hours and early retirement”.

“The retail industry is being severely impacted by unprecedented circumstances related to Covid-19 and Brown Thomas Arnotts is no exception. Like many others, we are feeling the effects with sales expected to be significantly down, making 2020 the toughest year we have experienced in recent times,” Mr McDonald said.

“And as we face continued uncertainty, with retail unlikely to return to normal for the foreseeable future … we need to ensure our cost base is in line with the level of business we realistically can expect,” he said.

The Selfridges Group last month said it would cut 450 jobs in Britain because of Covid-19 disruption to trade.

Brown Thomas operates stores on Dublin's Grafton Street and in Cork, Galway and Limerick. They and the Arnotts store on Dublin's Henry Street all reopened in the first half of June following several weeks' closure amid wider Covid-19 lockdown. The stores all reported stronger online sales that failed to compensate for larger losses of in-store trade.

