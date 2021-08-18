Bosch to set up R&D centre in Limerick creating 30 jobs

German engineering and technology company Bosch has set up a research and development centre in Limerick, creating 30 jobs over the next two years.

The focus of the activities in Limerick will be on semiconductor products, as well as automotive electronics, according to a statement from the IDA Ireland, which is supporting the company.

Over the next two years, Bosch will be hiring integrated circuit design and layout professionals, radio frequency measurement/evaluation staff, as well as software and firmware engineers.

The establishment of Bosch’s automotive R&D centre here recognises the increased demand for semiconductors as cars evolve to become “sustainable” and “safer”, the statement added.

Dr Oliver Wolst, senior VP development of integrated circuits at Bosch, said: “We’re very excited about the possibilities that this new facility will provide to us.”

“Bosch is a global leader when it comes to investment in research and development and this new facility in Ireland demonstrates our commitment to working with the best engineering talent to develop the most advanced technology for our customers.”

Initial development at the facility will include integrated circuits (IC) for 77GHz (gigahertz) radar sensors, which has applications for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as automatic emergency braking, collision avoidance and adaptive cruise control as well as radar technologies for automated driving.

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley said: “The decision by Bosch to establish its automotive R&D centre in Limerick further enhances the region’s reputation as an emerging hub for software and automotive systems.”

“It is also a strong endorsement of the talent available in the Mid-West region, particularly in the areas of engineering and design.”

Bosch has been making vehicles smart since the 1970s when it started equipping them with its application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs).

In 2019, every vehicle newly registered worldwide had an average of more than 17 Bosch chips on board.

The company employs roughly 395,000 people around the world.

Bosch, which operates across four business divisions – mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology – generated sales of €71.5bn last year.