Bord na Móna to cut 150 jobs as part of green business plan

Hundreds of job losses at Bord na Móna are expected in the coming months after officials meet today to approve a company restructuring plan.

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen said he expects the company will announce around 150 redundancies at the semi-state peat board next year when its board of directors meet today to approve a new business plan.

The proposal is part of the company's move away from peat harvesting as it moves towards decarbonisation of the fuel sector over the next decade.

Mr Cowen acknowledged that the "writing has been on the wall" for some time.

But he said it's crucial that the affected regions are given priority for replacement industries.

He has called for a sustainable transition forum to be established that would help cushion the blow for workers in counties Kildare and Offaly that are expected to bear the brunt of the job losses.

Irish Independent