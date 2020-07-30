Beckman Coulter to hire 30 new staff in Clare

US-headquartered Beckman Coulter is to hire at least 30 new staff at its facility in Tulla, county Clare.

The company’s Irish site is manufacturing a key antibody test in the fight against Covid-19.

Beckman Coulter currently employs 407 people in Ireland and has recently completed a “significant” expansion of its Tulla facility, according to a statement from the group.

The Immunoglobin G (IgG) serology test is already being manufactured at the facility.

Antibody testing, also known as serology testing, can be a vital tool for determining who has already been infected and might have immunity to a virus.

Serology testing measures a person’s levels of antibodies, created as an immune response to an invader.

The testing does not detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus itself, but it does detect the antibodies that are, or were, produced as part of the body’s natural response to fight the infection.

These tests can be used to try and better quantify the number of cases of Covid-19, including those individuals who may be asymptomatic or have since recovered.

Beckman Coulter recently announced a partnership with Lenco Labs in the United States to bring thousands of these tests to New York.

Site director Orlaith Lawler said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to contribute to the world-wide fight against Covid-19.

We are very proud of our employees who have been working around the clock, across multiple Beckman Coulter sites and time zones to bring these tests so quickly to the market.”

