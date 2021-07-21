Bausch + Lomb to invest €90m in Waterford creating 130 jobs

Healthcare company Bausch + Lomb has said it will invest €90m in expanding manufacturing operations at its Waterford facility.

The investment is expected to generate 130 additional jobs when production commences in 2023.

The Waterford site currently employs more than 1,500 people.

In addition, around 150 extra workers are expected to be employed in the construction phase of the expansion.

The investment will provide the Waterford facility with additional capacity to meet expected demand for the company’s Biotrue ONEday range of contact lenses.

Mark Hennessy, site lead, Bausch + Lomb, Waterford, said: “Our vision is to be the global leader in contact lens innovation and manufacturing, and this latest investment will enable the Waterford facility to meet the growing demand for our very successful Biotrue ONEday range of daily disposable contact lenses.”

“We recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Bausch + Lomb Waterford, and the decision to make this significant investment in Waterford was influenced by our track record in providing high-quality products and excellent customer service to markets around the globe,” Mr Hennessy added.

The latest news from the company follows a similar announcement in November 2018, when Bausch + Lomb announced it was investing to increase contact lens manufacturing capacity at its sites in Waterford and Rochester, New York, by adding multiple production lines at these two sites to support the manufacture of its daily disposable silicone hydrogel (SiHy daily) contact lenses.

This construction of the Waterford facility, announced in 2018, has now been completed, and production of the company’s latest contact lenses, Bausch + Lomb INFUSE, will start by the end of this year.

Today’s announcement was welcomed by IDA Ireland.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “IDA Ireland has partnered with Bausch + Lomb for many years.”

“We are delighted with the company’s decision to further expand its manufacturing operations at the Waterford facility, creating 130 jobs...This expansion is a welcome addition to the South East Region’s thriving MedTech cluster,” he added.

Recruitment for the new jobs will begin next year. in the meantime, the facility currently has vacant positions in operations, engineering, quality and other disciplines.