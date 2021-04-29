Bank of Ireland to create 130 IT jobs

Bank of Ireland is creating 130 technology jobs to help support its digital presence.

The new roles – which include technical architects, software developers, engineers, specialised project managers, and data analysts – will help support the improvement of digital services and offerings for all the bank’s customers.

Of the 130 roles, 30 are at an advanced recruitment stage and 100 roles are currently advertised or will be advertised with the expectation the roles will be hired over the next 12 months, according to a statement from the bank.

Jackie Noakes, Bank of Ireland’s chief operating officer, said: “The pace of banking is changing rapidly and we’ve reached a tipping point between traditional offline banking and 24/7 digital services.”

“That makes roles like these critical to how we serve our customers, bring products and services to market, and develop our business into the future.”

Bank of Ireland currently has half a million log-ins to its mobile app every day.