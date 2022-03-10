Bank of Ireland to add 100 tech jobs

Bank of Ireland is to recruit 100 new technology staff as it seeks to move more personal, business and corporate services online.

The new roles include technical architects, software developers, engineers, specialised project managers, scrum masters and data analysts.

Applicants can be based anywhere in Ireland, with bank staff able to work from home, in the bank’s offices or in a network of 11 remote working hubs.

The announcement follows the recruitment of 130 technology staff last year.

“Banking is changing fast,” said Eimear Harty, Bank of Ireland’s HR director. “These new roles will further support our progress and momentum as we build a world-class, diverse technology team.”

Ms Harty said the positions are “critical in terms of how we serve our customers today and develop our business into the future”.

Bank of Ireland saw its mobile app log-ins grow by 63pc in 2021, compared with 2020, and 94pc of its everyday product applications are now digitised.

The bank processed 244 million contactless transactions last year, up 43pc on the previous year.

“We are ambitious for the development of our digital services, and we offer a very progressive approach to flexible working,” Ms Harty said.

Seán Fleming, minister of state for financial services, welcomed the new jobs.

“The digital finance ecosystem in Ireland continues to grow and is creating exciting opportunities for people across a network of agile hubs.

“Encouraging more technology enabled financial services investments with a regional focus like this, is a key strategic theme under the 2022 Ireland for Finance Action Plan.”

Candidates can apply for the jobs now through Bank of Ireland’s website.