As tech giants wobble, the IDA is pinning job prospects on pharma

Job creation by multinational firms may be nearing a peak, with the Government looking towards pharma firms to pick up the slack from the ongoing tech wreck.

“We don’t expect every year to be the best year on record,” Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday.

“It’s very difficult to predict the future, but our expectation next year is that we will see further growth in the number of people working in multinationals. But the growth won’t be as strong as it has been in recent years, largely because of what’s happening in the world economy.”

He was responding to IDA Ireland’s annual report, which showed the number of people employed by multinationals surpassed 300,000 for the first time ever this year, up 9pc on a previous record set in 2021.

Capital investment by IDA client companies was up 8pc to €9.2bn, with well over half of new investments – 167 out of 242 – coming from North American firms.

But that paints only a partial picture of what is going on in the Irish economy.

The global tech jobs wreck has cost Ireland in the region of 1,000 jobs so far, but those losses were not included in the IDA figures and could rise far higher.

“There will be some job losses ahead,” said IDA interim chief executive Mary Buckley. “Growth next year will be slower. We certainly, to be honest, have a pipeline of investments for the first half of the year, but it’s more difficult to really have clarity on the latter half of the year.”

IT firms are still the biggest employers in the multinational sector, making up just under 39pc of the total jobs added this year, although “modern manufacturing” – medical devices and pharmaceuticals – is catching up, with just under 35pc.

“When it comes to the big expansions and the big new jobs, I think it will be more in life sciences and more in manufacturing than in the tech sector,” Mr Varadkar said.

“But the tech sector will grow again. The future is digital, and we want to make sure that we prepare for that next phase of growth in the tech sector, which probably isn’t all that far away.”

Housing, however, is fast becoming a block on new investment, with US firms name-checking it as their number one challenge, according to a recent American Chamber survey.

Recent figures show a slowdown in housing starts and construction activity in the third quarter, as war and inflation take their toll, while a recent report from the Economic and Social Research Institute calls for a stronger focus on recruitment and training in the construction sector.

“It is something that CEOs and leaders in business raise with me,” Mr Varadkar said.

“There is evidence that the commencement of new houses and apartments in particular is slowing down. That is a cause for concern.”

While the IDA figures are good news, an expected slowdown in the global economy and the recent spike in the number of firms going bust – up 29pc on last year, according to Deloitte – could be proverbial canaries in the jobs coal mine.