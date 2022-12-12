| 0.4°C Dublin

As tech giants wobble, the IDA is pinning job prospects on pharma

Sarah Collins

More than 300,000 people are employed by multinational firms and capital investment hit €9.2bn 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the life sciences sector is likely to see expansion. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Expand

Job creation by multinational firms may be nearing a peak, with the Government looking towards pharma firms to pick up the slack from the ongoing tech wreck.

We don’t expect every year to be the best year on record,” Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday.

