US tech giant Apple is to expand its Holyhill campus in Cork to house new and existing staff.

The new four-storey building will be able to accommodate 1,300 staff, some of which will be new hires, the company said.

Cork City Council is to publish a notice on the planning application on Tuesday.

It includes plans for an office building, car park and green communal spaces on lands adjacent to David McCarthy Road and Nash’s Boreen.

It will include bike and scooter storage, electric vehicle charging points and will boost Apple’s existing shuttle service and public transport to the campus.

The facility will run on 100pc renewable energy, Apple said, with solar panels built on to all of the new structures and a pedestrian linking to existing buildings.

Apple has been carbon neutral since 2020, it said, and aims to be carbon neutral across its entire supply chain by 2030.

Apple has already invested more than €250m into its Cork campus to accommodate its growing teams.

It is the largest private employer in Cork, with approximately 6,000 employees in the city.

Cathy Kearney, Apple’s vice-president of European operations, said the firm will “continue to create new jobs” in the country.

“We’ve called Cork home for more than 40 years, and are thrilled to accelerate our investments here as we grow our team and expand our campus.

“We are proud to be part of the community here, and with this new project, we will continue to create new jobs, support local organisations, and drive innovation on behalf of our customers.”