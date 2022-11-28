An Post gets in the fast lane by eliminating its gender pay gap

In An Post, women are paid 0.16pc more than men on average, although in median terms men are paid 3.7pc more

An Post has effectively eliminated its gender pay gap, despite having just 25pc of women employed across the business (and only 13pc in its mail operations).

But the firm says it has more to do to prove its equality chops.

“We have to be showing that things are changing, things are moving, people are progressing. That’s really important to us,” said Heather Lowry, An Post’s head of talent and diversity.

Analysis by the Irish Independent shows the average hourly wage gap between men and women stood at around 16pc for a sample of 53 Irish or Irish-based companies in the UK last year (where gender pay gap reporting has been mandatory since 2017).

In An Post, women are paid 0.16pc more than men on average, a negative gap. But in median terms – when looking at the middle point between the highest and lowest hourly wage – men are paid 3.7pc more.

That compares favourably to official estimates of the gender pay gap in Ireland, which Eurostat says was 11.3pc in 2019, but what does it say about the company?

“In this particular case, for example, [it is] our IT or engineering [roles] – where we would naturally have more males, maybe, in those roles, than females,” Ms Lowry explained.

“The board itself was 100pc male at one stage, and we’ve moved that to 50/50. With our senior management group, it’s moved from 33pc to 34pc.

“If we have more men at all those higher and medium levels, well, men are going to be on a much higher salary. So [the aim] is getting more women up at the senior management and medium level.”

From December 1, around 660 Irish-based firms – those with at least 250 employees – will have to publish any differences in average male and female (hourly) pay and bonuses across their Irish business.

Companies in the UK have been doing this for five years now, although there has been little change in the numbers.

A Bloomberg study of more than 10,000 reports submitted to the UK’s gender pay gap service this year found it is stuck at over 9pc, with men still dominating the highest pay quartile in 19 out of 22 industries.

Eurostat data shows the pay gap is largest in the financial sector, IT, professional and scientific activities and manufacturing.

A 2022 survey by IrishJobs company Universum found men are paid on average 16pc more than women here, in annual salary terms, with the gap highest among IT professionals.

It means men earn around €8,500 more per year than women – or €12,000 in IT.

Business group Ibec, which has issued guidance to firms ahead of the start of Ireland’s reporting season next month, said the figures are “meaningless and open to misinterpretation” without context.

It has advised companies to come up with a “robust narrative” to explain any differences.

Previous research by Universum has shown up gender gaps in starting salaries, but gaps tend to widen after the age of 35, when women take breaks to have children.

“We know when we talk about a gender pay gap, it’s very often a motherhood pay gap,” said Laura Bambrick, head of social and employment affairs at the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu).

“It’s the reduction in hours you do when you have a young family. It’s absence from the workforce, and then that difficulty catching up on your career.”

Labour senator Marie Sherlock said there is also a major issue around “pay progression upon promotion”.

She said a number of “very senior” women from large tech firms have reported to her that they are making less than men in similar jobs.

A recent survey of over 6,000 UK and Irish professionals by recruiter Robert Walters found that a quarter of women do not receive a pay rise following negotiation, compared to one-tenth of men.

However, just 50pc of women surveyed had attempted to negotiate their salary at any point in their career, compared to 62pc of men.

Gerard Doyle, managing director of online jobs service Recruiters.ie, said women tend to “screen themselves out of the process” if they feel they don’t have all of the qualifications listed on a job advertisement. ​

A recent survey by law firm Mason Hayes & Curran found that 36.4pc of female in-house lawyers believe they are paid less than males in the same or similar roles, while almost half (49.5pc) believe their employer’s upcoming gender pay gap report will identify differences in pay. But Ms Bambrick says companies can’t be left to eliminate the gap alone.

“That’s not to detract and say companies don’t have to do a lot of work,” she said.

“Something like gender reporting and the public shaming and the brand damage it could do will be a motivator, but it is part of how care is distributed, not only within the family, but between families and the State.”