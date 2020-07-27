Amazon to create 1,000 jobs in Ireland

Online retail giant Amazon is to create 1,000 permanent jobs in Ireland over the next two years.

This will bring the company’s total workforce here to 5,000 people.

The positions will be based across Amazon’s Cork and Dublin sites in Blanchardstown, Tallaght, the city centre, and north County Dublin.

The roles being created will range from software development engineers, systems development engineers, optical deployment engineers, database engineers, and support engineers.

In addition, the company, which first opened an office here in 2004, is creating roles in the areas of data centre technicians and mechanical and electrical engineers, big data specialists, technical and non-technical programme managers, and account managers.

There will also be a range of management and senior leadership opportunities in both Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Amazon is also investing in a new 170,000 square foot campus in Charlemont Square, Dublin 2.

“Amazon has been investing and growing in Ireland for over 15 years, and today, we are reaffirming and increasing that commitment with the creation of these highly skilled roles,” Mike Beary, AWS Ireland country manager, said.

“We have seen a surge in demand for cloud services in Ireland and globally, and we are excited to add 1,000 highly skilled roles so we can continue to help our customers to innovate, especially in this difficult time, and work towards building a robust digital economy for the future.”

