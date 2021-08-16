Agri software company to create 40 jobs in Tipperary

Agri tech company Herdwatch is to create 40 jobs in Tipperary, doubling its workforce over the next three years.

The company provides a mobile farm management app that allows farmers to record their compliance requirements on the spot.

Twenty of the new roles will be located in the company’s headquarters in Roscrea.

The new jobs will be created in the commercial and technology areas, from customer support and sales roles, to product specialists and software engineers.

All of the positions will have remote working opportunities.

As of today, the company has open vacancies for sales representatives, customer representatives, product owners, software and cloud automation (DevOps) engineers.

The additional jobs will support the further expansion of the business as it looks to reach new markets, and also to broaden the company’s current service, according to a statement from Herdwatch. This will include measures to help farmers meet the climate change challenge, beginning with the newly released farm mapping functionality, the company said.

Herdwatch CEO and co-founder, Fabien Peyaud, said: “This announcement is a signal of the ongoing success of Herdwatch. We’re so proud to have been able to help thousands of farmers and create so many jobs over the past seven years, so I am thrilled to be growing the team supporting and building the next phase of Herdwatch.”

“We are taking this step because we want Herdwatch to continue to expand – helping more farmers in Ireland and around the world but also offering even more benefits to our existing members.”

Herdwatch was co-founded in 2011 by FRS Network, a farmer-owned co-operative. Its software is used on more than 15,000 farms in Ireland and the UK.

The company has released “Farm Maps by Herdwatch”, a new tool in the existing Herdwatch app that allows farmers to easily map their farm for free, using satellite imagery.

The company said this tool is seen as “a foundation stone for more advanced upcoming developments in the environmental sector, from precision soil health in partnership with Farm Relief Services to fertiliser and carbon emissions, as well as carbon sequestration management.”