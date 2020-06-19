Aer Lingus set to cut up to 500 jobs as it says Ireland's 14 day quarantine rule has 'exacerbated' crisis for airlines

AER Lingus is set to cut up to 500 jobs, staff were told in an internal message from management today.

The airline has informed Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty of the redundancies.

It said in a statement that it has informed the minister that headcount reductions of up to 500 employees across the business are anticipated.

The airline said the Covid-19 crisis is having a catastrophic effect.

It said it is currently operating less than 5pc of its normal schedule and has no certainty regarding the restoration of its services or the future demand for travel once services resume.

The airline said the situation in Ireland is “exacerbated” by the 14-day quarantine requirement for arriving passengers and travel advice against all non-essential travel.

“Ireland has failed to take steps that other European Member States have taken – they have progressively restored transport services and connectivity in response to a European Commission invitation to do so,” it said.

“The requirement to reduce the size of the airline in response to the crisis means that today Aer Lingus has issued a notification to the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection regarding proposed collective redundancies in the airline.”

It said it is now commencing the required consultation process with employee representative organisations.

Fórsa said it will engage with Aer Lingus management regarding the proposed redundancies.

The union, which represents cabin crew, pilots and some management staff, said it would enter discussions with the objective of minimising the number of job losses and protecting the incomes of staff.

