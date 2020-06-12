Aer Lingus Regional operator Stobart Air set to axe more than 100 jobs

Stobart Air requires significant funding amounting to tens of millions of euro to cover maintenance costs for its fleet, as well as ongoing support when the airline begins flying again

Dublin-based Stobart Air, which operates the Aer Lingus Regional service, is to axe more than 100 jobs, Independent.ie understands, despite saying earlier this week that it intends to relaunch almost all its flight schedule by August.

Aviation industry sources said that about half the jobs at the Stobart Group-owned airline are expected to go at Dublin. The remainder will go at London Southend Airport, it’s believed, which is owned by the Stobart Group.

It’s understood that Stobart Air is preparing to inform staff of the job cuts today. Stobart Air employs about 570 people, although many had been temporarily laid off in the past number of weeks.

The carrier made no mention of the planned redundancies this week when it announced resumption of services to and from the UK.

Stobart Air said on Tuesday that it will restart two Aer Lingus Regional routes – from Dublin to Edinburgh and Glasgow – on July 14.

It expects to relaunch almost all its other services from August 1 and August 2. They include routes from Dublin and Cork to destinations across the UK. A service from Shannon to Birmingham is scheduled to restart on September 3. It’s been continuing to operate publicly-funded services between Dublin and Kerry and Donegal during the lockdown.

“Stobart Air staff will return to work on an incremental basis in line with resumption of services and passenger demand,” said a Stobart Air spokesperson earlier this week when asked how many Stobart Air staff would be back at work in August following the resumption of flights.

“Stobart Air is committed to maintaining an engaged and collaborative relationship with all staff at the airline,” the spokesperson added.

The embattled carrier, whose managing director is Andy Jolly, has been struggling along with other airlines with the effects of the pandemic as air travel collapsed.

Stobart Group, whose chief executive is Warwick Brady, has pledged to bolster Stobart Air’s finances as it faces an uncertain future.

The group pledged €25m for the carrier in May, which it reacquired effective control of in April this year.

Last week, Stobart Group raised £100m (€112m) of fresh equity at a 42pc discount to shore up its own balance sheet.

Some of those proceeds will also be used to bankroll Stobart Air.

The group has taken more than a £40m (€45m) hit on the value of a pre-existing deal it had to sell the brand name to the Eddie Stobart Logistics company after agreeing to offload the rights last month to begin a “fresh start” with a new brand.

The Stobart Group said it will also sell its railway engineering arm and energy business. It also owns London Southend Airport.

Online Editors