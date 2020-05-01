Aer Lingus plans to axe 900 staff, unions told

The flight Aer Lingus plane was due to collect medical supplies needed for treating Covid-19 (PA)

Aer Lingus intends to axe 900 jobs from its workforce, it has told unions.

The airline, part of IAG, employs a total of 4,500. The job cuts are likely to be made across the company, with pilots and cabin crew among those to be hit, it’s understood.

News of the layoffs comes after Ryanair confirmed this morning that it will cut about 3,000 jobs, close bases and impose pay cuts of about 20pc for remaining staff.

The precise nature of the cuts at Aer Lingus will emerge following consultation with unions. It’s also not known at this stage what the timing of the job cuts will be.

IAG also owns British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Level.

Earlier this week, it said it will cut 12,000 jobs at British Airways.

IAG, which is headed by former Aer Lingus chief executive Willie Walsh, bought Aer Lingus in 2015 for €1.36bn.

Before the pandemic, Aer Lingus had been rapidly expanding its route network to North America and was one of the best performers in the IAG group.

Online Editors