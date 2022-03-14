Jet lessors face more headaches in Russia

An Aeroflot-Russian International Airlines Sukhoi Superjet 100-95B stands with other jets at the passenger terminal at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Irish aircraft lessors are facing mounting challenges in repossessing their jets from Russian carriers.

It comes after the airworthiness certificates of hundreds of leased aircraft operated in the sanction-hit country were suspended in Bermuda over the weekend.

About three-quarters of Russia’s commercial airline fleet that is used by operators such as Aeroflot is leased. It amounts to as many as 750 aircraft from a commercial fleet in Russia that totals more than 1,000.

The jets are leased from lessors including those from Ireland, which is the biggest international hub for the globe’s aircraft leasing industry.

Dublin-based AerCap – the largest aircraft lessor in the world – has the single biggest exposure to the Russian market, with about 145 jets based there. Dublin-based SMBC Aviation Capital has about 34, while Avolon, also based in Dublin, has about 14.

The aircraft are worth ­billions of dollars.

While a small number of the aircraft that are leased into the Russian market are registered in Ireland, most are registered in Bermuda.

“International sanctions on the aviation sector have had a significant impact on the ability to sustain safety oversight on Russian-operated aircraft on the Bermuda Aircraft Registry,” noted the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority in a statement at the weekend.

“The airworthiness system has been restricted to the point that the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority is unable to confidently approve these aircraft as being airworthy.”

The authority said it was provisionally suspending all certificates of airworthiness on those aircraft operating under an agreement between Bermuda and Russia, effective from just before midnight on Saturday.

Most of the leased aircraft used in Russia are modern jets manufactured by Boeing and Airbus, many of them almost brand new.

Some aircraft deliveries to Russia even took place days before the country invaded Ukraine.

But sanctions introduced by the European Union mean lessors must terminate leases with Russian counterparties by March 28.

Industry insiders have said lessors will struggle to meet that deadline, and that they face insurmountable challenges in trying to repossess their jets.

Sanctions also now prevent the sale of spare aircraft parts to Russia from Boeing and Airbus. That increases the difficulties for Russian carriers in maintaining the jets. The carriers have looked at sourcing parts from India and China instead.

Russia’s government said last week that it has proposed allowing foreign planes leased by Russian airlines to be registered as the airlines’ property, and for them to be given Russian airworthiness certificates.

That could see lessors having to write off the jets. However, they may also have recourse to insurers if the aircraft are effectively deemed lost.

While lessors have attempted to seize a handful of aircraft in use by Russian carriers, it is widely expected that they will face huge challenges in retrieving them, especially as most are now in Russia and Russian carriers won’t now travel to countries where their jets could be seized.