Jet lessor Avolon sees higher fleet usage as travel demand strengthens

THE recovery in demand for global air travel is continuing to filter through to lessors, with Dublin-based Avolon reporting increased fleet utilisation as the rebound takes hold.

The jet leasing firm, one of the largest in the world, said it executed 237 lease transactions last year and that the outlook for 2023 is positive. China has just reopened its borders despite continuing Covid outbreaks, while the airline industry is expected to post a profitable 2023 even in a high fuel cost environment and with inflation remaining elevated.

Avolon chief executive Andy Cronin said 2022 was a positive year for the lessor as airlines capitalised on pent-up demand for travel.

“The appetite for travel was reflected in the increased utilisation of our fleet compared to 2021, with demand for both new and used aircraft supporting our strong leasing and trading activity,” he said.

Avolon has a fleet of 576 owned and managed aircraft and 258 on order. The group is an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing, while Orix also owns a 30pc stake in the company.

“As we enter 2023, the outlook for the business is positive,” added Mr Cronin. “We have an industry-leading platform, an orderbook of new technology aircraft, a global footprint and a robust balance sheet. We are well positioned to continue to support our customers and capitalise on the improving market backdrop.”

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has predicted that the world’s airlines will be broadly profitable this year. It expects them to generate combined profits of $4.7bn in 2023. But that’s still well below the $26.4bn they made in 2019.

IATA added this week that total air passenger traffic in November 2022 was 41.3pc higher compared to November 2021. Globally, traffic was just over 75pc of November 2019 levels in November 2022.

International traffic jumped more than 85pc last November compared to November 2021, spurred by a resurgence in Asia-Pacific.

During 2022, Avolon delivered a total of 35 new aircraft and transitioned 35 jets to a total of 27 customers. It sold 36 aircraft last year.

Earlier this week, the world’s biggest lessor, AerCap, said that it signed 570 lease agreements in 2022 and completed 118 purchases.