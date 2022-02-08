Jet lessor Avolon returns to profit as industry passes ‘inflection point’ to start post-Covid rebuild

Avolon has an owned and managed fleet of 592 jets and 232 on order

Avolon CEO Dómhnal Slattery says "we are in the re-build phase for our industry"

DUBLIN-BASED aircraft leasing giant Avolon returned to profit last year, posting net income of $47m (€41m), compared to a $37m loss the year before.

Chief executive Dómhnal Slattery said the airline sector has “passed an inflection point” on the road to recovery on the heels of the Covid pandemic.

Lease revenue at the company declined by $135m to $2.1bn, however.

Avolon said it generated $895m in net cash last year and had $6.3bn in total liquidity at the end of 2021.

“While 2021 was another challenging year for the aviation industry, we saw clear evidence of recovery in both our own business, and among our airline customers, as the year progressed,” said Mr Slattery. “While challenges remain in the short-term, and recovery will be uneven across markets, we have passed an inflection point and we are in the re-build phase for our industry.”

He pointed out that aside from returning to profitability, Avolon had also expanded its fleet, reduced its cost of both capital and secured debt on its balance sheet.

It raised $3.7bn of new debt last year, at a historically low average cost of 2.5pc.

“We enter 2022 with a stronger business and significant liquidity, positioned to take advantage of opportunities as they arise,” said Mr Slattery.

At the end of 2021, Avolon had 592 owned and managed aircraft in its fleet, with orders and commitments for an additional 232 jets. It has 150 airline customers in 62 countries, having added 14 new customers during 2021.

Last year, Avolon also ordered up to 500 of the VX4 electric air taxis. The aircraft has been developed by Vertical Aerospace. The VX4 is due to enter commercial service in the middle of this decade.

Avolon is an investor in Vertical, which was founded by Belfast native Stephen Fitzpatrick. Vertical floated on the New York Stock Exchange in December.

Last month, Mr Slattery was named non-executive chairman of Vertical.

Last September, Avolon signed a $1bn agreement with Brazil carrier Gol. It saw the carrier agree to buy or lease up to 250 electric air taxis Avolon has on order.

In October, Avolon created a joint venture with Japan Airlines to commercialise electric air taxis in Japan.