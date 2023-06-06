Jet lessor AviLease nears €3.5bn deal for Dublin-based Pembroke

AVILEASE, the Ireland-registered aircraft lessor that’s backed by the Saudi government, is reportedly nearing a deal to buy Standard Chartered’s aviation finance unit – which includes Dublin-based Pembroke Aircraft Leasing - in a move that could be worth as much as €3.5bn.

AviLease, which was launched last year, is headed by chief executive Ted O’Byrne. He resigned in 2021 as managing director and co-head of aviation at Carlyle Aviation Partners. Prior to joining Carlyle in 2010, he was chief investment officer at Dublin-based AerCap.

Standard Chartered had said in January that it was considering options for its aviation finance unit. It had been reported in April that AviLease was among the firms in the running to buy the business.

The Standard Chartered division includes Dublin-based Pembroke, a leading global aircraft leasing and financing operation. Pembroke has clients across the world.

Such an acquisition would give AviLease additional scale in a sector where size can be advantageous, and expand its presence in the Middle East.

Standard Charter executive Simon Cooper said in January that the bank believes a new owner for the aviation finance division could “drive the next phase of growth” at the business.

Accounts for Pembroke Aircraft Leasing Holdings show that the firm owned 87 aircraft at the end of 2021, compared to 102 at the end of 2020.

Its lease revenue amounted to $335.6m (€314.1m) in 2021, compared to $335.3m in 2020. Other income totalled $59m in 2021 and $12.1m in 2020.

In 2021, Pembroke generated operating income of $138.4m (€129.5m), up from $72.3m in 2020.

After net finance costs of $81.1m in 2021, it posted a pre-tax profit of $57.2m. The company did not pay a dividend to it parent in 2021, having paid $36m in 2020.

The accounts for Pembroke also note that it had no aircraft on lease with Russian customers at the time of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

News agency Bloomberg has now reported that AviLease is in advanced talks to acquire the Standard Chartered unit.

When it was launched last year, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) said that AviLease would scale-up through secondary portfolio acquisitions, direct orders with aircraft manufacturers, corporate acquisitions and purchase-and-lease-back transactions.

The sovereign wealth fund fully owns AviLease and said that the lessor would “contribute to the reduction of value leakage for Saudi Arabia” and become a “national champion” in the aircraft leasing market.

The PIF has assets under management of more than $620bn.

Saudi Arabia has also recently launched a new State-owned airline, Riyadh Air.

It aims to make Riyadh a hub for traffic between Asia, Africa and Europe. By 2030, it expects to service 100 destinations.

Peter Bellew, the former chief operations officer at both Ryanair and EasyJet, has been hired in that role at Riyadh Air.

Irishman Ray Gammell, a former senior strategic advisor at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad, has been poached to join Riyadh Air as its chief corporate development and enablement officer. He also previously held positions with companies including Intel.