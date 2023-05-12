Jameson producer confirms exports to Russia have ceased following public backlash

Irish Distillers, the producer of Jameson Irish whiskey, has ceased exports of its products to Russia following a public backlash.

News that Jameson was being exported to Russia was first broken by the Sunday Independent last month, leading to a global backlash against the brand’s French owner, alcohol conglomerate Pernod Ricard.

In Sweden, Pernod Ricard also halted exports of its Absolut Vodka brand to Russia following a boycott from restaurant groups.

In a statement, Irish Distillers, which is owned by Pernod Ricard, said it had ceased all exports to Russia as of the end of April. Pernod Ricard had previously confirmed to the Sunday Independent that it was about to stop the export of its international brands to Russia.

The company also said it will cease the distribution of its portfolio in Russia, a process that it said could take some months to complete. Irish Distillers is assessing how to adapt the local organisation “in light of these decisions, while fully complying with all local legal regulations. “

“Since the outbreak of the war, we have utterly condemned the invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” Irish Distillers said.

“We have stood and stand firmly with the people of Ukraine, providing assistance to our local team members, including direct financial assistance, psychological support, accommodation for some employees and their families in neighbouring countries and employment outside Ukraine for those who required it.”

The decision to halt exports of Jameson to Russia is a shift from Pernod Ricard.

In late April, Pernod Ricard said it would not stop exporting the whiskey brand to Russia despite halting exports of Absolut to the country. The company said part of the reason was the “weight” of Jameson in its overall activities in the Russian market was of such importance that to cease would threaten the economic viability of the business in Russia.

Pernod Ricard said it needed to protect its staff in Russia by keeping the operation viable via the sales of brands like Jameson. This is due to the threat of a charge of “intentional bankruptcy” and the attendant risk of criminal liability by the local authorities

The decision sparked a backlash from Irish politicians.

Earlier this week, Fine Gael senator Garret Ahearn said Pernod Ricard should be added to the EU sanctions list.