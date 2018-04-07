'It's the end of an era' - HMV shuts up shop in Ireland as website closes

HMV's time in Ireland has come to an end as the popular music giant announced its website has now closed.

In 2016, the company made the decision to go online-only and closed all stores across the country.

It has now confirmed that the website HMV.ie will cease trading as of today. "We appreciate your custom over the years, however HMV.ie has now closed. After years of operating in Ireland, we have made the difficult decision to shut down the website," the statement read.

They reassured customers that any orders made prior to this will be fulfilled. "If you have placed an order online at HMV.ie, your order will be fulfilled. We are fulfilling all orders that have been placed before closure.

"It has been an honour to share our passion for movies and music with you and wish you all the best in the future." Irish customers have met the news with sadness.

"Really shocked that your website has closed. Always loved getting my deliveries," one Twitter user said. "It's the end of an era," another said.

Online Editors