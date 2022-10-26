| 13.1°C Dublin

‘It’s coming into Europe, so why can’t it come into Ireland?’ – Wexford firm defends shipments of fertiliser from Russia

Under a quota system, 1.5 million tonnes of fertiliser can be bought by the EU from Russia. Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg Expand

John Mulligan

The Wexford company that has imported fertiliser from Russia has defended the move, insisting that it is no different than buying gas from the sanctioned country and is essential to ensure continued food production in Ireland.

Nitrofert owner and managing director Eamonn Galavan told the Irish Independent that the company is buying the shipments of fertiliser produced in Russian by Acron from an intermediary. One ship was unloaded at Waterford Port yesterday and another was waiting to be unloaded.

