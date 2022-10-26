The Wexford company that has imported fertiliser from Russia has defended the move, insisting that it is no different than buying gas from the sanctioned country and is essential to ensure continued food production in Ireland.

Nitrofert owner and managing director Eamonn Galavan told the Irish Independent that the company is buying the shipments of fertiliser produced in Russian by Acron from an intermediary. One ship was unloaded at Waterford Port yesterday and another was waiting to be unloaded.

Between them, the two vessels are carrying 40,000 tonnes of fertiliser, which is in short supply due to Russia’s war on Ukraine and the resulting surge in energy prices.

The Irish Independent reported yesterday that the Embassy of Ukraine in Dublin has asked for a meeting with Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue regarding the Russian fertiliser shipments.

Apart from continuing to buy Russian gas following the invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has also permitted the purchase of fertiliser and foodstuffs from Russia.

Under a quota system, 1.5 million tonnes of fertiliser can be bought by the EU from Russia. A specific treatment of fertiliser imports applied until almost the end of July this year, and since then the quota system has applied in order to avoid the circumvention of bans applicable for imports from Belarus.

Russia has also imposed quotas on the amount of fertiliser than can be exported from the country, and has had quotas in place since last year.

“It’s coming into Europe, so why can’t it come into Ireland?” Mr Galavan told the Irish Independent yesterday.

He said the company moved to buy the fertiliser as it was concerned that the EU quota could be filled and no more would be available at a time of acute shortages.

“Either the quota will run out or Putin will decide to starve us out by cutting off the fertiliser as well as freezing us out by cutting off the gas,” Mr Galavan insisted.

Nitrofert, which had sales of €33m in 2021 and made a €1.6m profit, imports fertiliser from all over the world for distribution in Ireland, where its major customers include the likes of Kerry Co-op, Glanbia Co-op and Lakeland Dairies.

The other countries it buys from include Egypt, Lithuania and Morocco, according to Nitrofert commercial manager Pat Flanagan.

He said that ideally the company would prefer not to have to buy fertiliser from Russia, but the reality is that the shortage of fertiliser makes it necessary.

He said that last year, 80pc of the diammonium phosphate that was used in Ireland came from Russia.

“People forget about these things, but this is reality,” he said. “It will only come home to roost when there isn’t food on the shelves. The amount of fertiliser plants in Europe that have been shut down as a result of the price of gas is creating a big scarcity of product.”

Mr Galavan said the price of calcium ammonium nitrate had risen more than fourfold in the past two years.