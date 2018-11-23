Business

Friday 23 November 2018

'It was naive on our part' - hardware store apologises over 'blackface' Black Friday video

The video was shared on Smyths Homevalue Facebook page
The video was shared on Smyths Homevalue Facebook page
Ryan Nugent

Ryan Nugent

A hardware store has issued an apology after a member of staff 'blacked up' in a video promoting Black Friday bargains.

Smyths Homevalue in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford posted the clip on its Facebook page on Thursday evening and later removed it following online backlash.

In the ad, captioned 'Guess what we have for 'Black Friday'?', a man dressed in black with black paint all over his body walks around the store showing all the deals on offer.

Some viewers accused the shop of "poor judgement", describing the video as "racist".

The shop issued an apology on Friday evening, saying it never intended to insult anyone.

"We would like to sincerely apologise to anyone upset or offended by our recent video post," the statement said.

"While naive on our part, we in no way intended to impersonate or insult anyone based on their race. However, on reflection, we can see how it would be perceived that way and for that we are very sorry."

Online Editors

Business Newsletter

Read the leading stories from the world of Business.

Also in Business