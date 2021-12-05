ISME rows in on dispute over US certification mark for ‘Irish Whiskey’

Lobby group ISME has referred a complaint to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) regarding its concerns over the Irish Whiskey Association’s (IWA) application to hold a label that would certify Irish whiskey products as legitimate in the US.

The small and medium-sized business lobbyist ISME and its recently formed Irish Craft and Artisan Distilleries Association (ICADA) wrote to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue late last month. It followed a row in the industry regarding the IWA’s application for a certification mark in the US, which whiskey producer West Cork Distillers challenged.

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) says a certification mark is a type of trademark used to show consumers that particular goods and services, or their providers, have met specific standards. To use one, a company’s product or service must meet the standards set by the mark’s owner.

In the letter, ICADA chairman Stuart McNamara requested “immediate action” by McConalogue to instruct the IWA, which is part of lobby group IBEC, to withdraw its application in the US.

McNamara raised concerns ISME held if the IWA application for the US certification mark was to succeed. He alleged it would potentially allow the IWA to control which brands are sold in the US, could lead to fees being charged for licences and audits and gave him concern the geographical indication (GI) status of Irish whiskey could be endangered.

Regarding his concerns and in view of existing GI-classification for Irish whiskey, McNamara wrote that ISME did not believe the IWA’s attempt to introduce a certification requirement in the US met the “lawful threshold for standardisation set out for trade associations” in a CCPC notice regarding trade associations and compliance with competition law. As a result, ISME referred a complaint on the matter to the watchdog. In the letter, Mr McNamara and ISME also asked the minister to write to the USPTO stating such responsibility and rights on standards should rest with the Irish State.

In response to questions, McNamara said Irish whiskey's GI status was granted by the EU to the Irish State. He said the IWA had registered certification marks in other markets, including Australia and South Africa. He believed responsibility for these should rest with the Irish State.

“We would be asking if the Department meets with us that it encourages the IWA to cease the (US) application and relinquish any existing marks and transfer them over to the Department,” he said. “The members of the IWA have done fantastic work; our beef is not with them as such. It is really that any certification mark and GI should be held at the State level. It is an Irish island industry.”

In 2018, the IWA applied to have “Irish whiskey” registered as a certification mark in the US. The application said it is intended to certify that goods provided have met standards set in legislation.

In response to questions, the IWA said the granting of the US certification mark would not result in the impacts alleged in the letter, which it had not seen.

The IWA claimed it was well positioned to hold and enforce the certification mark. It said the mark was needed to extend protection in the US. Over the last three years it said it has investigated over 40 instances in which entities in the US sought to trade on the reputation of Irish whiskey to promote or sell non-Irish whiskey products.

It said protection of the Irish whiskey category against unfair competition is among its main aims and a reason why it was established in 2014 and also referenced in the Irish Whiskey Product Specification, formerly the Technical File.

“Achieving a certification mark for Irish Whiskey will benefit all GI compliant Irish whiskey brands across the island of Ireland, regardless if the brand is a member of the Association or whether the brand is located in one part of the island or the other.”

The IWA added it remained resolute in protecting the entire category.