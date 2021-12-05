| 2°C Dublin

ISME rows in on dispute over US certification mark for ‘Irish Whiskey’

Lobby group has sent letter to minister Charlie McConalogue regarding concerns 

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Expand
Sean Pollock Email

Lobby group ISME has referred a complaint to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) regarding its concerns over the Irish Whiskey Association’s (IWA) application to hold a label that would certify Irish whiskey products as legitimate in the US.

The small and medium-sized business lobbyist ISME and its recently formed Irish Craft and Artisan Distilleries Association (ICADA) wrote to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue late last month. It followed a row in the industry regarding the IWA’s application for a certification mark in the US, which whiskey producer West Cork Distillers challenged.

