Is your company one of Ireland’s best places to work? Sunday Independent and global research firm Statista launch survey of Ireland’s best employers

THE Sunday Independent, in partnership with international market research company Statista, is embarking on its nationwide survey to identify the top employers in Ireland — and is now calling on employees across the country to participate.

Our partner Statista is ready to actively survey thousands of eligible employees. The survey will ask employees to what extent they would recommend their employer to friends and family members on a scale from 0-10. Participants can also share opinions on matters relating to their employer, including salaries, leadership and potential for development.

Statista has conducted similar surveys in other countries, including the United States, Germany and Switzerland.

Results are intended to be published in May 2021 in the Sunday Independent and online at Independent.ie.

Participants wishing to rate their employer in this major piece of research can access the survey at https://survey.statista-research.com/963553

Sunday Indo Business