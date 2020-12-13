Is your company one of Ireland’s best places to work? Sunday Independent and global research firm Statista launch survey of Ireland’s best employers

THE Sunday Independent, in partnership with international market research company Statista, is launching a major nationwide survey to identify the top employers in Ireland — and is seeking employees across the country to participate.

Every company based in Ireland with over 200 staff working in the Republic will be eligible for our best employers’ survey (https://survey.statista-research.com/542276)

Although we will actively research companies, we are also calling on companies employing 200 people or more to put themselves forward.

Nominations can come from senior management, HR departments, employees at any level or other parties such as customers and suppliers. The deadline for the nomination period is January 18.

Following the initial nomination period, our partner Statista will actively survey thousands of eligible employees.

Employees who work for a company with over 200 can send in a brief e-mail requesting to be surveyed to irelands-employer-survey@statista.com. Participation will be treated anonymously.

In February Statista will start the survey, asking employees to what extent they would recommend their employer to friends and family members on a scale from 0-10.

Participants can also share opinions on matters relating to their employer, including salaries, leadership and potential for development.

“We are very much looking forward to bringing readers the results of what will be an extremely comprehensive survey on employer quality in Ireland”, said Sunday Independent editor Alan English.

“Our partners in this initiative, Statista, have worked with some of the leading media brands in the world and developed a high level of expertise.”

Results are intended to be published in May 2021 in the Sunday Independent and online at Independent.ie.

Ireland’s Best Employers 2021: The online nomination form can be accessed through the following link: survey.statista-research.com/542276

If you’d like to participate in the survey in February, e-mail: irelands-employer- survey@statista.com.

Online Editors