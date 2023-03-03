Zeus to create 40 new jobs at new Cork logistics facility

Fast-growing Irish packaging company Zeus will open a new logistics facility in Cork in a move that will create 40 new jobs at the site.

The 70,000 sq ft facility, which is located in Watergrasshill in Cork, will commence operations in April.

The new positions, which will be created over the next 18 months, will be focused on logistics, distribution, commercial and administration.

“As Zeus has expanded organically through strategic acquisition, we now need to future-proof our operational capacity and capability in line with both customer expectation and company growth,” chief operations officer Adrian Lannon said.

“This new modern facility will allow optimised placement of stocks around the country, bringing products closer to our customers,”

The company also plans to increase investments in its Limerick logistics, consolidating its own operations alongside those of acquired businesses, Limerick Packaging and JJ O’Toole.

Zeus acquired packing firm JJ O’Toole last July, while it bought Limerick Packaging in October 2021.

The company reported that it had added a further €75m in revenues through acquisition over the past year following the completion of six deals across Ireland, the UK and Canada in 2022.

Zeus, which is targeting sales of €500m in 2023, also unveiled its first acquisition of 2023, with the purchase of Polish company Polpack last month.

Customers of the packaging supply chain company now include Clipper Logistics, Lidl, Harrods, Ryanair and McDonald’s.

Founded in 1998, Zeus, which employs 900 people, now has 51 locations worldwide.