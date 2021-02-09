Zeus buys Austrian company completing €40m acquisition strategy

Irish-owned Zeus Packaging has purchased Austrian-based food packaging business, Petruzalek.

The company was acquired from Italian investment holding company Italmobiliare, and completes a three-year €40m acquisition strategy for Zeus.

Last year Petruzalek has revenues of approximately €58m and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of €2.5m.

The acquisition expands and strengthens Zeus’s geographic presence in 12 additional countries across Europe.

Zeus CEO Keith Ockenden said the addition of Petruzalek “significantly extends our reach into new markets, brings complementary diversification to our product range and further enhances our client network.”

Established by Brian O’Sullivan in 1998, this latest acquisition by Zeus brings the number employed by the company to 670 people across 26 countries from 450 people across 14 countries.

The group’s turnover has grown substantially over the past three years, reaching €208m in 2020. It is expected to reach €280m for 2021.

Zeus founder Brian O’Sullivan said: “In 2020, despite the pandemic, Zeus reached a milestone with revenues exceeding €200m.

With today’s announcement, Zeus remains on track to become the largest independent packaging distribution business in Europe. The acquisition of Petruzalek not only further builds on our scale, but strengthens our operating platform across Europe.”

Among the people and firms providing advice to Zeus on the purchase were Sean O’Keefe, Ulster Bank; Eversheds Sutherland; Deloitte Ireland; bpv Hügel; McMahon O’Brien Tynan; Gattai, Minoli, Agostinelli & Partners, Milan; & EY, Vienna and Milan.

In 2019 Zeus began a €40m investment program, buying Dublin-based Essential Supplies followed by manufacturer, Aldar Tissues.

Since then the company’s investments also included the 220-year old Liverpool-based distribution business Smith & Bateson, Lincolnshire-based food packaging business Van Der Windt and Saffron Waldon-based Vaiopak Group.

In January 2020 Zeus announced completion of the acquisition of Plasti-Cart, which is operating across the Canary Islands.

