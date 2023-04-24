Younger investors more likely to opt for riskier investments despite market volatility – EY

Millennial investors in Europe are more likely to make riskier investments during a period of market volatility compared to older age groups, according to new research from EY.

The EY Global Wealth Research report, which surveyed over 600 European wealth management clients, revealed that 38pc of respondents aged between 27 and 42 are now allocating to riskier investments.

This compares to just 24pc of those born between 1946 and 1964.

"Younger investors appear to be more willing to take on risk, but this EY survey tells us that despite a more active approach to wealth management, millennials currently feel unprepared when it comes to meeting their financial goals,” EY Ireland assurance partner Fergus McNally.

A total of 57pc of younger investors surveyed said their investing needs have become more complex in recent years, with 35pc admitting they do not meet with a wealth advisor frequently to discuss goals.

"With the investing environment becoming ever more complex, education on investment and savings options is essential,” Mr McNally added.

"In financial literacy terms, however, Ireland continues to lag significantly behind many of our European and international peers.”

European investors are using digital tools in order to learn more about savings and long-term investment goals.

Almost half of those surveyed now speak to their advisors virtually, while 23pc turn to the internet or apps for information.

This has also contributed to a rise in investment in fintech, digital assets and cryptocurrencies, the report found.

However, a total of 30pc of respondents to the survey still prefer to meet advisors in person.

Younger investors are also more likely to switch providers than other age groups.

Just over 70pc of millennials said they would switch or add a new banking provider, as well as move money between providers, compared to just 32pc of so-called 'baby-boomers’.