Younger investors are tapping into online trading and YouTube tips after Covid lockdowns opened eyes to stock markets

More young people across Ireland are building investment portfolios of their own.

Fuelled by a powerful combination of tech savviness, online education and enthusiasm, these young investors are starting small – but some are now even hoping to retire early.

What has powered this move towards investing?

For many, it was a way to spend those long lockdown hours.

Daniel Malone is a full-time content creator, providing educational content around finance online. He recalls the first surge of demand for investing over the pandemic when suddenly stocks, such as those of video game retailer GameStop, soared following a short squeeze.

“Everyone was locked in their rooms, had nothing better to do, could see online that GameStop was hitting ridiculous percentage gains in two days, same as cryptocurrency Dogecoin,” he told me.

“People were seeing their friends throwing in and they wanted to begin as well due to a fear of missing out.”

This community spirit was evident for many of the young investors I spoke to, with people pointing to regular conversations with friends around what they had figured out about the process, as well as what exactly they were investing in.

“Over lockdown, I began to see that regular people were investing, and realised that it wasn’t something that required unimaginable amounts of money,” Trinity student Ashling Bourke said.

“I could put a little bit of money in and figure it out as I went.”

Matthew, who opted not to share his full name due to his work in tech, said he also gained insights in 2020 when he was completing his Masters degree.

“It’s something that was in the back of my mind, but I didn’t really know much about,” he said. Through introductions from his group of friends, he began to dabble in crypto.

He told me he soon exited this area but an interest in investing had been sparked.

The wide variety of online platforms have removed a further barrier to entry for young people. Everyday apps, such as Revolut, now provide access for those eager to experiment.

“I still use investing apps for my own portfolio, because it keeps my money accessible to me, and able to manage it wherever I am,” Ms Bourke said.

For aspiring investors, the same online platform names emerge again and again – eToro, Trade Republic and Trading 212.

“[Trading 212] seems to be the most popular among my age group because it’s very easy to use. There are virtually no fees involved,” third year Trinity student Nathan Whitehead tells me.

Mr Malone points to the “democratisation” of investing due to the availability of such technology, with platforms more intuitive and user friendly than the previous experience facing people who were beginning to invest.

“If you think historically, you would have had to go to a broker on Dame Street or whatever to invest in the stock market,” he added.

“You’d be petrified walking in.”

The young investors are content with their current methods, with many not tempted to stray from the apps further down the line.

“My generation can very easily work an app,” Mr Whitehead said.

“When you go to a broker, they charge outrageous fees in my opinion for what you actually need to do.”

“I don’t see myself or many other people moving over to brokers until maybe they need to start thinking about pension plans.”

Anne Marie Kingsland, an investment analyst at MyWallStreet, said that the “advent” of these apps has transformed the industry.

“Commission-free trading is, essentially, you can buy shares for virtually nothing and so that’s been incredibly important in terms of just taking down the barriers that prevent regular people from thinking that investing is accessible,” she explained.

One area that is of particular interest to many commencing the journey is where to actually source their information in order to best decide where to put their money.

Today’s generation of aspiring investors now have access to a wealth of information ranging from newsletters, podcasts, YouTube channels and forums (such as Wall Street Bets on Reddit) followed by more traditional media outlets.

Ms Bourke points to The Journal by the Wall Street Journal and Gimlet, as well at the FT News Briefing as examples of her sources.

Ms Kingsland is also a co-host of FML Fund My Life podcast that aims to make investing approachable and enjoyable.

The world of young investing aficionados also features those such as Mr Malone, whose social media channels aim to provide the essentials around financial themes.

It’s kind of easy to fall into the get-rich-quick schemes that are on the internet a lot

He regularly posts videos on YouTube and TikTok and has also been featured in panel discussions around topics such as pensions to offer a young person’s perspective.

Mr Malone says videos on content like the Budget also perform well for him as more viewers look to get to grips with current economic occurrences.

Second year Trinity College student Connor Leonard, who studies business and economics, says that young investors should not be too distracted by the sheer volume of information available, some of which promises a quick and easy return.

“It’s kind of easy to fall into the get-rich-quick schemes that are on the internet a lot,” he said.

When it comes to deciding what is worth investing in, the people I spoke to all had different perspectives.

Armed with tools of wisdom from their online sources, as well as tips from friends, the rest is dependent on the amount of money at their disposal.

Matthew offers me an insight into his ‘food pyramid’ approach for his portfolio which has now grown to feature investments in over 50 companies.

“The bottom of your pyramid, your most solid foundation [are] my blue-chip stocks, big companies that historically have performed, they’re mature and they pay dividends,” he explained.

“Above that is probably more tech companies. They’re around a long time, they’re not fully mature. As we go up that pyramid, it becomes riskier.”

Mr Leonard told me he also opts for blue-chip companies and tech companies, with around five or six investments on the go at one time.

He opts for investments that he feels may grow in the future based on his online research.

“When I first started my own portfolio with very little knowledge, I bought these flashy names, you know, Apple, Microsoft, Nike,” Mr Whitehead added.

However, now in his role as chief investment officer with Trinity’s own student managed fund society, he says he opts for more due diligence before he dives in.

For Ms Bourke, choosing what to invest is somewhat enjoyable.

“I’ve always loved playing games and making strategic moves. Investing felt like fun because it is essentially a real-life game,” she said.

Her enthusiasm also separates her from her peers. Women have always lagged their male counterparts when it comes to investing.

A report earlier this year from BNY Mellon Investment Management stated that if women invested at the same rate as men, there would be at least an extra $3.2trn (€3trn) of assets under management from private investors today.

I think people have a traditional view, not speaking to their daughters about investing as much as they tend to do with their sons

Ms Kingsland and her podcast co-host Nicole Byrne have also conducted some research into the topic of why many women opt not to invest.

“Initially, I think people have a traditional view, not speaking to their daughters about investing as much as they tend to do with their sons,” Ms Kingsland said.

People are more likely to view investing as a real option for them after growing up in a home where investing is frequently acknowledged and discussed.

The pair also looked at the fact that women are commonly less likely to take risks than men, with research illustrating that they put more money into savings than their male counterparts.

“It means in the long run it exacerbates issues of the wage gap and creates the wealth gap,” Ms Kingsland said, adding this gap is now around 40pc.

Finally, Ms Byrne, who is social media content producer at MyWallSt, said lack of representation in the world of investing makes many women feel simply unwelcome.

“A lot of women look at the stock market and they think of films like The Wolf of Wall Street where they see all macho men,” she explained.

Ms Bourke echoed this. Her plan growing up was to become a professional dancer and until the pandemic, she viewed investing as “a bit of an exclusive thing”.

Mr Malone, whose YouTube community is 90pc male, said he had become aware of the different approaches of men and women to investing through research for one of his videos.

He pointed towards a paper published last year that revealed about one third of the financial literacy gender gap was attributed to lower levels of confidence in women, deterring them from stock market participation.

Ms Kingsland and Ms Byrne have now dedicated their podcast to increasing levels of finance literacy and banishing myths about stock market dangers.

Getting into the habit of participating with €50 monthly removes how “daunting” it can feel, they tell me.

“There is a way to do it where you will feel safe and confident and assured,” Ms Kingsland says.

For the young investors who shared their insights, they had no intentions of slowing down, with all planning to expand their portfolios when the opportunity arises.

“My money’s working for me,” Matthew concluded.

“When it comes to the time of retirement or, luckily, if I retire early, it’s based off my portfolio’s performance.”