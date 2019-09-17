THERE are children who will never get to enjoy a bouncy castle again unless the Government acts now to reign in excessive public liability and other insurance costs, a Dail committee heard today.

'You'll have children that will never be able to go on a bouncy castle again' - Government urged to tackle insurance costs

In an impassioned plea to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Sinn Fein’s Finance spokesman Pearse Doherty urged him to meet with representatives of the insurance industry to see what can be done to stop the surge in public liability insurance that has led to the closures of adventure centres and children’s play centres.

He raised the deflating spectre of children never being able to host bouncy castle parties again because of the massive hike in premiums.

“You will have children that will have birthday parties that will never be able to go on a bouncy castle again,” he told the Dail’s Select Committee on Budgetary Oversight this afternoon.

“Surely to God, ministers should be sitting down with the industry,” he said.

It emerged this summer that hundreds of bouncy castle operators face going out of business following a decision by a major insurance provider to withdraw from the Irish market.

The Irish Inflatable Hirers Federation – representing more than 200 bouncy castle operators in Ireland – said a UK-based underwriter announced in July that it was ending coverage here because it was deemed to be no longer economically viable due to large pay outs following injury claims.

Mr Doherty told the committee that thousands of jobs in the sector are at risk if the Government does nothing.

“Is it just a case of just sitting on our hands?” he asked the Minister, who presented his opening statement on Budget 2020 to the committee that he will deliver next month.

Mr Donohoe, however, said: “I am well aware of the impact of the rising cost of insurance, especially for the adventure sector,” he told the committee.

“Our response can’t be characterised by us sitting on our hands.”

Mr Doherty’s concerns were echoed by Fianna Fail’s Finance spokesman Michael McGrath who also asked if the Government had any policy that could be used to resolve the issue.

However, Mr Donohoe said “there’s no single policy” that can be used to deal with the problem.

“I’m well aware of the effect it is having on business,” he said.

