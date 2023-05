‘You want every customer to leave as an apostle – to spread the word,’ says Bill Kelly, managing director of Rosslare’s Kelly’s Hotel

The Wexford institution is tracking double-digit revenue growth this year - but inflation challenges mean operating profits could be under pressure, says Bill Kelly

'Despite the turnover growth, you could be a busy fool very easily,' says Bill Kelly of Kelly's Resort Hotel and Spa, Rosslare, Co Wexford. Photo: Patrick Browne

Sean Pollock Today at 03:30