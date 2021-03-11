Yields turn positive in latest Government bond auction

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has sold €1.5bn of benchmark Irish Government bonds as part of its plan to raise up to €20bn this year to fund the budget deficit.

The two bonds in the auction, maturing in 2031 and 2050, were both sold with a positive yield, meaning the State will be paying them back with interest.

This is in contrast to January's massively oversubscribed €5.5bn auction of Irish Government bonds at a negative yield of -0.257pc. More than 240 institutional investors participated in that sale, placing total orders in excess of €40bn.

This morning's auction had a relatively modest coverage ratio of 1.75, indicating reduced appetite for Irish debt in the intervening two months.

Nonetheless the NTMA is comfortably on track to meet its funding target of €16bn-€20bn this year, having raised €7bn in the first quarter already.

The 10 year bond in today's auction was sold with a marginally positive 0.013pc yield, while the longer-dated bond maturing in 2050 has a yield of 0.667pc.

The higher yield of the longer-dated bond indicates investors expect interest rates to rise over time from below zero currently to a somewhat higher level in 30 years.

Expectations of economic growth and inflation can drive long-term interest rates higher.

The European Central Bank (ECB) and other major central banks around the world have slashed rates and increased bond buying in response to the pandemic to enable governments to fund themselves cheaply.

The ECB and the US Federal Reserve are explicitly trying to increase inflation to at least 2pc, in line with their mandates, but with little success in recent years.

Irish consumer prices fell by 0.4pc year-on-year in February, according to data published today by the Central Statistics Office. Monthly prices rose slightly by 0.4pc over January.

