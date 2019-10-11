Wrightbus: Deal done for factory sale

A deal has been done between the owner of the Wrightbus factory Jeff Wright and bidder Jo Bamford.

A statement from Jo Bamford said: "We are delighted to announce that this morning I have agreed terms on a deal in principle with the Wright family for the Wrightbus factory and land.

"We are still to conclude a deal with the administrators but are pleased to report this important step in the right direction.

"I would like to thank Ian Paisley MP for his hard work and diligence in helping to mediate what has at times been a tricky negotiation."

North Antrim DUP MP Ian Paisley said: "I welcome the announcement today by Jo Bamford that after weeks of hard work a deal has now been made on the Wrightbus site and is concluding the final arrangements with the administrator to take over Wrightbus and get men and women back to work building busses.

"The farm land that will be a legacy to William Wright’s industrial prowess is a fitting tribute to him and i know that Jo Bamford will work with the council on making sure that is used accordingly. To the workers of Ballymena I salute your fortitude and patience."

It's after Wrightbus factory owner Jeff Wright and Jo Bamford traded blows in statements to the media on Thursday as efforts to reach a deal looked to be in jeopardy.

It remains to be seen what conclusion will be reached over the employment of hundreds of the 1,200 workers made redundant by the collapse of the Ballymena firm.

Mr Paisley, who was slammed by Jeff Wright for his interventions, said the row marked "either the death throes of an old company or the birth pains of getting something better".

The parties were at loggerheads over whether or not all the land on the former JTI Gallaher's site in Ballymena, where Wrightbus is now based, were included in a sale. It's understood Jo Bamford, whose company Ryse Hydrogen has already finalised a separate deal to buy Wrightbus, regarded the land as part of the deal. But Jeff Wright claimed that Mr Bamford had asked for the "farmlands" to be included.

Speaking on Friday morning before a deal was struck, the TUV leader Jim Allister called for mediation amongst the relevant parties.

"It's still a matter of waiting and hoping but it would be an unspeakable shame if these jobs were lost because of a dispute over a few acres of farmland.

"If that is the issue, why hasn't there been a course to an independent mediator with the assistance of an independent professional valuer and then a resolution surely could be obtained."

