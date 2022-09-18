World’s first ‘smart’ car-charging cable leads the charge to power up EV drivers

In a courtyard off Cork’s Penrose Quay, surrounded by cafes, beauty salons and the Cork Jobs Club, Dave Watson and his team are quietly helping to power a global revolution.

The Cork-born Cambridge-educated scientist is a former hedge-fund risk manager turned climate- capital provider – and proud owner of Ireland’s largest collection of apple and pear varieties.

But he is somewhat ill-at-ease as he sits to tell the story of his firm’s part in the charging of thousands of electric vehicles (EVs) every day.

“I’ve never really wanted profile,” he says, eyeing the dictaphone on the table with suspicion. “I’ve actively tried not to engage with the press. But given the things we are trying to do, it’s become more important.”

Ohme – an anagram for ‘home’ and a play on the word ‘ohm’ for a unit of electrical resistance – has produced what he says is the world’s first ‘smart’ car-charging cable. It now supplies home car chargers to EV drivers across Ireland and Britain.

The app-controlled tech automatically turns on when the cheapest electricity is available, ensuring that the EV is charged whenever its owner needs it, and saving them up to €1,000 a year.

Ohme’s big break came a year ago when it signed a deal with Motability – a car-fleet operator providing 600,000 cars to disabled drivers in the UK, increasingly EVs. A similar contract with the NHS followed.

What started as a side-project to Watson’s climate-change-focused investment management firm Temporis (which manages $750m of assets) became his key focus.

As he begins talking about Ohme, he relaxes and needs little prompting.

“We’re growing market share in a market that is doubling and tripling each year,” he says. Nearly 20pc of the cars bought in Ireland in 2022 are going to have a plug, he says.

“That’s about 26,000 cars. Two years ago it was maybe 4,000. It is the same in the UK. This year there will be 200,000 chargers sold in the UK – and it’ll be 350,000 next year.”

Ohme has up to 25pc of the home- charger market, both here and in the UK, but he expects that share to be close to 50pc next year, with a European launch also on the cards.

“It’s not often one gets to be in the middle of a structural reorganisation of two industries – energy and transport. EVs bring the two industries together. That’s an opportunity to create new business models and new ways of doing things.”

Watson uses the analogy of a lily pond to explain the EV market. Each day the number of lily pads double until, after 30 days, the pond is completely covered.

“So on day 29 the pond was just half-covered,” he says. “On day 28 it was a quarter covered. On day 27 it was an eighth and on day 26 it was one-sixteenth and the lilies were unnoticeable. That’s what exponential growth looks like. In the EV world, we are on day 26.

“Everything’s changing. In the next two or three years the system will become unrecognisable. To be a company at the tipping point of that is phenomenally exciting.”

The key to Ohme is that most cars sit for 90pc of the time at home or at work, and 70pc of EV owners have their own off-street parking with a supply of electricity available.

“If you need to charge your car for seven hours a week in total, but leave it plugged in for 13 hours a night, five days a week, Ohme automatically picks the cheapest times to take electricity from the grid and turns the charging on and off as needs be.”

The best charging periods are when there is an oversupply of cheaper renewable energy.

In this way, the system also becomes a tool for grid operators, who can use the technology to turn chargers on and off en-masse to help ensure the grid is exactly balanced between consumption and production – a key challenge with large amounts of wind energy on the system. Drivers use an app to dictate when they need their battery to be full – perhaps 8am each week day – and Ohme does the rest.

“Drivers get their energy at the cheapest times, and grid operators get help to keep the system balanced.

“Instead of the grid needing diesel generators to kick in when demand is too high, you have what’s known as a ‘demand-side response’ that can turn off chargers to lessen demand when needed.”

Watson believes this makes far more sense than installing large amounts of expensive charging infrastructure that many EV owners won’t need. That relatively scarce infrastructure can be made available for those who cannot charge at home – but that is a smaller pool of drivers, he says.

The earliest seed of the idea for Ohme was Watson’s realisation a decade ago that climate change was a coming reality that would need to be faced head on.

At the time, he was working in a hedge fund industry that was in complete turmoil from a very different type of crisis. Financial chaos was everywhere – but he had been wise with the money he earned in London’s booming financial sector for much of the preceding decade.

He also had a safe haven to escape to. He was living in a mews building with a roof garden that overlooked the city of London. There he had collected the seeds of trees from all over the world and was nurturing them.

The roof was packed with seedlings for apple, oak and any number of other tree species from around the world that he was carefully nurturing.

“My dad had always wanted to buy some land,” he says. And Watson now had the financial wherewithal to fulfil the dream. He bought 40 acres on a south-facing slope at Glounthaune, Co Cork. Whenever he could, he would pack a van full of small trees from his London roof garden and drive them to Cork, where his dad Tim would plant and care for them.

Between them, they planted about five acres of oak and six acres of old and rare apple varieties.

“You have to take care of a tree at the start, but then it gets a life of its own – and once it gets going, it’s a gift that keeps giving,” he says.

His cousin, Barry Walsh, started making cider from the apples and it won awards. Ice wine, sparkling wine and a magnificent apple aperitif followed. The Killahora Orchards range now sells in fine-wine shops and at Michelin-starred restaurants.

“It’s a big family affair. My wife does the marketing and other work. I’ve less time to do it now, with trying to grow Ohme as a global business. But last weekend we were all up there, all the cousins, pressing apples. Before he died, my dad, God rest him, would’ve been up in the middle of it all.”

Watson wipes away some tears that have rolled down his cheek. His dad passed away two years ago.

“We were very close,” he says. “When I think about the land and what we do, I think of him. He is kind of everywhere up there. I’m lucky to have that connection to him.”

Watson grew up between Midleton and Carrigtwohill. His dad worked at Youghal Carpets. The young Watson was extremely able at science and maths in school but a love of football and hurling meant his intellectual prowess never left him isolated.

His father was an avid gardener and passed on to his son his love of trees. His habit of growing seedlings began on a small patch of ground a neighbour let him use.

“When they got bigger I’d plant them out on land my aunt had around Blarney or else around Carrigtwohill GAA club.”

After studying science in UCC, where he excelled in chemistry, he was offered his choice of PhD opportunities, opting to study chemistry in Cambridge under renowned academic David King.

“For my PhD we were looking at catalysts to convert the methane from oil wells into something that could be moved safely – rather than burning it in a flare over the well.

“I’d show people a satellite picture of the earth. It showed that the brightest places in the world, apart from London, Paris and New York, were the oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the Niger Delta, because of the flares.”

After his PhD, Watson went into finance, taking a risk management role with Investec in London before ultimately going into a structured credit-focused hedge fund.

“It was very successful until it wasn’t,” he says.

The crash happened but Watson had done well financially – and had learned lessons too. When he next met David King in 2008, his former Cambridge tutor had, in the intervening years, been knighted and become chief scientific adviser to the Blair government, helping to push through the UK’s 2008 Climate Change Act.

After talking to his former mentor, Watson became convinced that, just as subprime lending had inevitably overheated the financial markets, it was a mathematical certainty that continuing to pump carbon into the atmosphere was going to lead to dangerous climate change.

“I decided to use my finance skills to set up Temporis Capital as a specialised income investment manager, focused on renewables,” he says. “The idea was to persuade mainstream investors that these projects were bankable.

“I always felt that if you did a good job managing investors’ money, then they would want to allocate more and more money to the climate space, creating a virtuous cycle.”

Temporis has since built a track record of backing renewable energy projects, including joining forces with ISIF and AIB to back Irish offshore projects.

“Energy prices were getting more volatile and energy security was more of an issue. So I started looking at batteries as a means of balancing the grid. Battery prices were decreasing at an exponential rate – so I could see that EVs were going to become the best form of mass transit, and far quicker than people realised.”

So Ohme was born and developed a prototype of its cloud-connected cable in 2018 that could allow users to access the cheapest energy – which in turn, as the price of wind and solar fell, also meant green energy.

“We’re creating a distributed system that empowers people. The old energy system was all about top-down control – but in this new world, customers can be more engaged and have the tools to access cheaper energy.”

Many people feel powerless in the face of climate change, he says.

“But you can actually make a phenomenal impact with your EV – and that’s quite exciting,” adds Watson, with any reticence to tell his story long forgotten.

Curriculum Vitae

Name: David Watson

Position: CEO of Ohme and chief investment officer at Temporis Capital

Age: 47

Family: Married to Kate with four children

Lives: East Cork

Education: Midleton CBS, followed by a degree in chemistry from University College Cork, and a PhD from the University of Cambridge

Favourite book: Range by David Epstein

Favourite movie: The Usual Suspects

Favourite music artist: Ed Sheeran

Business Lessons

What advice would you give to someone starting out in their career?

"Don’t over-specialise too early. Try to do something very well for a period of time, so you become a semi-expert and then move on to something else.

"That way you become expert at a broad range of things which will make you good at solving complicated problems later on.

"There is too much pressure on kids to really choose something to do for the rest of their lives – but it is important to find things you are interested in. Focus on things you are passionate about.

"I would also say you shouldn’t be put off by people who appear super-smart and way ahead. Sometimes they stop learning in their 20s – and you have to keep learning and growing.”