World’s first ‘smart’ car-charging cable leads the charge to power up EV drivers

Cork native David Watson is aiming to transform the energy and mass transport sectors

Close

Fearghal O'Connor

In a courtyard off Cork’s Penrose Quay, surrounded by cafes, beauty salons and the Cork Jobs Club, Dave Watson and his team are quietly helping to power a global revolution.

The Cork-born Cambridge-educated scientist is a former hedge-fund risk manager turned climate- capital provider – and proud owner of Ireland’s largest collection of apple and pear varieties.

