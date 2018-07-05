World Cup and sunshine bolsters growth for Bulmers owner C&C

Bulmers owner C&C has said that the good weather and the ongoing World Cup tournament has been positive for the group's trading.

A trading update from the start of March to date has shown growth across all the company's key markets.

The heatwave in Ireland has helped Bulmers return to moderate volume growth in the year-to-date, according to the firm.

Meanwhile, C&C said the consumer reaction to the introduction of minimum unit pricing in Scotland "has been broadly in line with our expectations".

The trading update also noted that progress is being made in improving service levels and operational performance at Matthew Clark Bibendum, which it purchased in April.

CEO Stephen Glancey said that the group's chairman, Sir Brian Stewart, would be stepping down today after eight years in the role

Stewart Gilliland, who joined the Board as a non-executive Director in 2012, will be taking over the position as new chairman.

