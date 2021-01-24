Working from home: perk of the pandemic, or is the office changed for ever?

John Riordan is not a fan of the traditional office. And during 2020, his long-held vision of a remote-working revolution finally came to pass - albeit imperfectly - when Covid-19 restrictions compelled companies to allow employees to work from home.

The director of support at Shopify, the Canadian e-commerce giant that enables merchants to set up stores online, has run the Irish operations from his home in the Cork suburb of Douglas since Shopify hired its first 50 employees in Galway in 2015. Throughout its entire Irish expansion - Shopify now employs more than 400 people here and has the "opportunity to become a 1,000-person employer" - its staff have either worked from home or a co-working hub.

For Riordan, there is one primary reason why more tech firms in Ireland didn't emulate Shopify's fully-remote model until they had to: a failure to trust that employees would do the work if they weren't under supervision.

He says: "If you look at the 2016 census data, between 23,000 and 32,200 people were commuting from Wicklow, Wexford, Meath and Kildare to Dublin for work. And what were they doing at work? Taking out the laptop they brought from home and making calls on phones they brought from home. Ireland has built a significant industry around tech, so why do we require people to migrate into a city to do the work with tools they brought from home? One word - mistrust.

"Until March of last year, you couldn't do anything on the basis of trust. But now we've seen that studies showing people are more productive or neutral at home far outweigh the studies that show it's less productive. It all goes back to 'I don't know that people are doing the work at home because I can't see them'.

For Riordan, the National Remote Work Strategy unveiled in mid-January by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar doesn't go far enough. Under the strategy, which is due to be implemented by December, new legislation would give employees a legal right to request remote-working arrangements. If the employer doesn't provide valid grounds for refusing a request, the employee can go to the Workplace Relations Commission. There will also be a legally admissible code of practice on the "right to disconnect" from calls, messages and emails outside normal hours, investment in remote working hubs around the country, a review of tax breaks, and a potential acceleration of the National Broadband Plan.

Riordan says: "It's a good move, but not far-reaching enough. Ireland has the opportunity to become a remote-work mecca, now that it's the largest English-speaking country in the EU. We have one of the youngest workforces in Europe and we are probably the most liberal country in Europe. One of the most successful things this little country has done in the last 10 years from an international perspective is the Wild Atlantic Way and really marketing a wide swathe of the country, which is incredibly attractive for remote work.

"But other countries are already competing for that remote worker. Tulsa in Oklahoma is offering people a $10,000 (€8,200) grant to move there. We need to move quicker on taxation allowances, which is now at a paltry €3.20 a day."

Almost a year after Ireland reported its first case of Covid-19, mandatory remote work has blurred the lines between our home and working lives. As the Government's strategy points out, "it is important not to conflate the experience of homeworking during the Covid-19 pandemic with remote working under a regular scenario". Still, months of operating in survival mode, with many workers trying to fit in Zoom calls with schooling children at the kitchen table, means some employees will yearn for a return to the office - at least for a few days a week. For other employees, the experience has confirmed the advantages of working from home and that taste of autonomy means they don't want to stuff the genie back into the bottle and return to lengthy commutes to the office.

Indeed, as the vaccination programme rolls out during 2021 and it eventually becomes safe to go back into the office, a tug of war may emerge between workers who now share Riordan's appreciation of remote work and conservative-minded employers who expect a full return to pre-pandemic presenteeism.

One poll from DataSolutions of 500 Irish workers indicated that a third of Irish office workers would leave their current employer if they were not offered the option to work from home, either part-time or full-time, on a permanent basis.

However, there may be a push-back from employers of all sizes. In the autumn, some multinational companies told Varadkar they were "very keen" for some staff to return to their offices as soon as possible. Minutes of a virtual meeting between Varadkar and 13 IDA Ireland clients show unnamed companies cited impaired teamwork and collaboration, as well as legal and tax issues over staff working remotely from their home countries, as reasons for wanting employees back at their office desks.

The Institute of Directors in Ireland has been monitoring the attitudes of its 3,000 members - which mostly comprise CEOs and company directors - towards remote working. In November, it published a survey that showed just 10pc of members think all or most staff will work remotely in the future. Just 39pc believe remote working has been a positive and productive experience for their organisations, while 24pc said it has not been and 35pc were undecided, even though just 12pc were worried about productivity rates.

Chief executive Maura Quinn said the institute is finishing off a new survey and so far it has shown "that a significant number of our membership expect it will be quarter three before staff are back in the office. Whether people want to go back to the office is a separate piece.

"We will probably see a hybrid model of staff coming into the office for a few days and working remotely the rest of the time. But what is likely is that significant numbers of people will want to return to some kind of communal workspace, whether it's existing offices or hubs. From talking to other directors and leaders, they feel that their staff are missing the office and that people are lonely at home and miss human interaction.

"It's also very difficult for new employees to get a sense of a company's tacit culture at home. That would be how you deal with customers, how you answer the phone - things like that. If you are a new employee and you've never had exposure to how you do that, it's difficult to pick that up remotely. The other issue is problem-solving and people work best collaboratively to solve a problem. You need to bring people into a room for that; if you are on a Zoom call, you can't see people's body language."

Remote working on a permanent basis would prove especially isolating for graduates who are starting off in their careers and require mentoring and training, Quinn believes.

"Someone was telling me the other day about the trainee solicitor at their company," she says. "Normally, as part of the training, they would sit in on client meetings with the trainee and watch how the engagement with clients was handled. That is a huge amount of informal learning and it's very difficult to do that remotely.

"You can imagine the whole impact on social lives, too. Say you work from home for Google or another big tech company; one of the reasons you joined was because they have a young workforce and it's a chance to meet people. So you are not going to the bar or for dinner on a Friday night with them and that has a huge knock-on effect. People are feeling anxious and depressed."

While Quinn expects there will be "lots of conversations between staff and employees about working from home", she doesn't believe these conversations will take place until the pandemic is over. "We all expect this lockdown will be extended and, from an employer's point of view, you can only deal with the timeline you have in front of you," she says. Varadkar's target for the remote working strategy to be rolled out by the end of 2021 is "ambitious and there will have to be a huge amount of consultation with unions and employers first".

Riordan believes it would be foolish for employers not to be planning now for the future of their workforce.

"Any business leader who is not looking at the post-pandemic landscape has their head in the sand," he says. "We are going to end up in a situation where people who love working from home will want that as the number one priority from their employer. If they are working for companies that don't want that, they will just leave."

Tracy Keogh, co-founder of Grow Remote, a community project that aims to increase employment opportunities in regional areas by connecting remote workers with companies, says any organisation that intends to apply a hybrid model - combining remote work with office work - in a post-Covid workplace will need to lead by example.

"If your whole leadership team just goes back to office on day one, it will be a magnet that will pull everyone else back in," she says.

Tech giants such as Microsoft and Dropbox promised the remote-first model last year. Dropbox spent months rethinking its offices and workplace practices and told staff in October that offices "will no longer be for daily individual work - all solo work and most meetings will take place in a distributed environment".

Some Irish startups have followed their lead. Shane Ryan, founder of Fiid, which supplies plant-based meals to chains such as SuperValu, said the company is leaving it up to its staff to decide how much time they want to spend at Fiid's Smithfield office.

"We've had lots of interesting conversations over the last nine months about the future of the office for us and we ultimately decided to scale back the size of our space, which presented a significant cost saving," he says.

"We've seen how efficient we can be as a fully distributed team - we grew our business by 80pc in 2020 through the pandemic. We've left it up to our team to work in whatever capacity works for them personally. We're extremely target-driven, so as long as we are all clear on where we are going and what needs to be done to get there, we're not precious on where exactly that gets done. It's the more informal social elements that we miss, so having a base is important from a cultural perspective."