Working from home: perk of the pandemic, or is the office changed for ever?

Covid-19 has changed the way many of us go to work, but for many bosses and employees it is not without its challenges. Gabrielle Monaghan reports

Close

Gabrielle Monaghan

John Riordan is not a fan of the traditional office. And during 2020, his long-held vision of a remote-working revolution finally came to pass - albeit imperfectly - when Covid-19 restrictions compelled companies to allow employees to work from home.

The director of support at Shopify, the Canadian e-commerce giant that enables merchants to set up stores online, has run the Irish operations from his home in the Cork suburb of Douglas since Shopify hired its first 50 employees in Galway in 2015. Throughout its entire Irish expansion - Shopify now employs more than 400 people here and has the "opportunity to become a 1,000-person employer" - its staff have either worked from home or a co-working hub.

For Riordan, there is one primary reason why more tech firms in Ireland didn't emulate Shopify's fully-remote model until they had to: a failure to trust that employees would do the work if they weren't under supervision.

