WorkFusion to create 100 jobs at new Dublin office

Intelligent automation solutions provider WorkFusion has unveiled plans to open its European headquarters in Dublin.

As part of the expansion into Ireland, WorkFusion will look to fill 100 new positions over the coming three years.

Hiring has already commenced for the roles, which include research and development jobs, data scientists and software engineers.

WorkFusion provides organisations with AI-powered ‘digital workers’ that are capable of performing complete tasks in areas such as customer service, onboarding, identify verification and account opening.

The company currently provides its technology to companies such as banks, insurance companies and financial services organisations.

The new location marks the company’s fourth physical office. The company’s headquarters are located in New York, with other offices in Warsaw, Poland and Hyderabad, India.

“Ireland has a booming technology sector and an abundance of skilled talent, plus it’s ideally situated as the gateway to the EU,” said WorkFusion chief executive officer Adam Famularo.

“It also has great technical universities and, as an AI company, Dublin’s focus on being the world’s AI centre of excellence was an added bonus.”

The announcement was welcomed by IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan.

“Ireland is an ideal location from which the company can grow and expand its products and services in Europe,” he said.