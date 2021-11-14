| 11.3°C Dublin

Work permit staff in overtime drive to reduce delays

Applications up over 50pc on last year

Timeframes for processing employment permit applications have been hit by a surge in demand

Sean Pollock Email

Staff at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE) are working overtime, including weekends, to help tackle a backlog of applications for work permits as demand for a range of workers increases.

Timeframes for processing employment permit applications for businesses seeking to hire workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) have been hit by a surge in demand. Up to the end of October, 20, 269 applications have been received by the department, up 50pc over the same period last year.

