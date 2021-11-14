Work permit staff in overtime drive to reduce delays

Staff at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE) are working overtime, including weekends, to help tackle a backlog of applications for work permits as demand for a range of workers increases.

Timeframes for processing employment permit applications for businesses seeking to hire workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) have been hit by a surge in demand. Up to the end of October, 20, 269 applications have been received by the department, up 50pc over the same period last year.

Some firms have warned their ability to hire and retain staff is being diminished due to delays. The processing period for standard applications could take six weeks previously but is now taking around 12 weeks.

DETE said various factors had affected the processing timeframes, including the HSE cyber-attack. A spokesman said DETE was taking actions to improve the processing times for companies, including getting some staff to work additional hours since August.

“The department is very conscious of the current timeframe for processing permit applications and is taking a range of actions to reduce the turnaround time for employers,” he said. “Additional resources and training has been allocated.

“We are continually reviewing processes and resources to return performance back to the global leading standard we had as recently as April this year.”

Long processing timeframes have been identified as problematic for firms hiring non-EEA staff, particularly as skill shortage issues grow.

Linda Hynes, a partner in the employment, immigration and reward division of the Irish office of law firm Lewis Silkin, said waiting times for permits had led clients to express frustration with the system.

She said Lewis Silkin had experienced an increase of financial services firms seeking such permits as they move to Dublin following Brexit.

“It is challenging for them in terms of planning because obviously a lot of plans were slowed down with Covid, and they are ready to go,” she said. “They might not be able to start certain projects until they have the boots on the ground – senior people to train staff in the new Irish office, or individuals in a regulatory perspective.”

Hynes said delays in processing permits had also become an issue in talent retention and attraction for some companies.

Separately, she said some employers might not be aware they should notify DETE when staff on employment permits are moved from the office to working from home, as it is a change in the work location.

To work in Ireland, a non-EEA national, unless exempted, must hold an employment permit.

Current processing times for the ‘Trusted Partners’ initiative recently improved from around three months to nearly nine weeks. That scheme, an initiative to get a faster turnaround for applications from certain employers seeking non-EEA staff, typically took about three weeks.