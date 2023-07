‘Word of mouth is a very good advertisement. I do your eyebrows, then you are my brand ambassador’

Beautician and the owner of Royal Beauty salon in Lucan, Wajiha Ullah, talks to Mary McCarthy about growing up in Pakistan and how falling in love saw her move to Ireland in 2018 where she now runs a thriving business

‘My customers are Irish, Indian and Pakistani,’ says Wajiha Ullah. ‘Threading and facials are top of their lists’. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Mary McCarthy Today at 03:30