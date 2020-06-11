Woodie's sales last month ‘comfortably exceed’ prior year despite being open only two weeks

Woodies team member Ryan Cromwell tries to jump over the 2 meter distancing stencil on the floor at the Woodies.

Sales at Woodie's in the last two weeks in May “comfortably exceed” the level achieved for the full month last year on the back of favourable weather and pent up demand from consumers.

Sales of garden furniture, barbeques, shrubs and plants and exterior paint and woodcare products in Ireland were “exceptional.”

This is according to a trading update from the company’s owner Grafton Group.

Overall, group revenue in continuing operations was down 26pc to £810.9m in the five months to 31 May from £1.09bn in the same period last year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group was especially hard hit in April, with turnover down 80pc as the majority of its shops remained closed.

The easing of trading restrictions during May enabled the majority of Grafton’s locations that were closed in March to either fully or partially reopen through the month.

While its overall revenue for May is down 38pc on the prior year, this, the company said, marked a “significant recovery” in activity and also reflected the high proportion of branches in the UK and Ireland that traded for only the latter part of the month.

The company said that while the overall level of trading during the short period since reopening is “encouraging,” it was influenced by a range of factors including pent-up demand, “and may not be indicative of ongoing activity levels.”

“The group remains focused on appropriately managing its cost base as restrictions ease and trading returns to a more sustainable level,” it said.

Online Editors