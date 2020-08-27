Woodie’s owner sees profit tumble 72pc as Covid resulted in the closure of shops

Woodies team leader Niall Evans with a two meter distancing stencil outside the Woodies flagship store in Bray.

Woodie’s owner Grafton Group has reported a 72pc fall in profit for the first half of this year.

Profit for the period was £24.8m (€27.6m), down from £87.1m (€97m) in the corresponding period last year.

The company, which also operates builders merchants Chadwicks, had to close the majority of its shops in Ireland and the UK for 51 days during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Revenue fell 29pc to £1.06bn (€1.2bn), according to interim results.

Despite the fall in revenue and profits, there has been strong cash flow of £121.5m (€135m) from its operations.

The company said there has been a strong recovery in home repairs, maintenance and improvements.

It said it was experiencing an “encouraging” start to second half of the year with average daily like-for-like revenue up by 3.8pc.

Gavin Slark, CEO of Grafton Group, said: “We are very encouraged by the performance of the group in recent months as it emerged in a strong position from the Covid-19 lockdown and based on current trends the group should deliver a similar level of adjusted operating profit in the second half to the comparable period last year.”

Online Editors