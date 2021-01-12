Woodie's owner reports decline in revenue due to Covid impact

Woodie’s owner Grafton Group says its revenue from continuing operations last year declined by 6.1pc to £2.51bn (€2.8bn), due to a sharp fall in trading during the second quarter lockdown.

The decline in trading during this period was “significantly offset” by a strong recovery in the second half of the year, according to a trading update from the group.

Adjusted operating profit for the year is expected to exceed current consensus of £174m (€193m) by slightly more than 5pc. Nonetheless, this is lower than the 2019 operating profit due to the “significant impact of Covid-19 in the first half” of the year.

Grafton finished the year strongly with trading in the two months to December 31 “ahead of expectations,” as the group saw its average daily like-for-like revenue up by 7.2pc year-on-year and total revenue ahead by 10.8pc to £439.4m.

Demand was strongest in the Woodie’s and Chadwicks businesses in Ireland and in Selco in the UK, according to the group.

The company benefitted from its strategy of investing in higher returning businesses and from households spending a greater proportion of disposable income on their homes.

In Ireland, Chadwicks continued to sustain double digit growth in average daily like-for-like revenue through the second half of the year, which the company said was driven by strong demand in the residential repairs, maintenance and improvements (RMI) market and growth in house building as transactions recovered.

Overall revenue for 2020 here is expected to be down 0.2pc for the year.

The Woodie’s business in Ireland ended the year “very strongly,” the company said.

Grafton ended the year with liquidity of around £800m.

Gavin Slark, CEO of Grafton Group, said: “We are very encouraged by the strong recovery and performance of the group in the second half of the year.

Despite the uncertainties related to the pandemic, we believe Grafton is well placed for continuing progress in the year ahead supported by our very strong financial and market positions.”

Grafton said that while the most recently announced lockdown measures in Ireland have closed most construction activity from January 9, its branches remain open to support essential maintenance and those elements of the industry that are permitted to operate.

Last month the company bought Proline Architectural Hardware, a Dublin-based distributor of iron products for doors. Proline reported revenue of €10.8m last year.

Also in December Grafton bought AVC – which trades as StairBox – for £44m (€49m). StairBox is a UK manufacturer and distributor of wooden staircases.

Grafton will announce its final results for the year on February 25.

Online Editors