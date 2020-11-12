Woodie's owner increases profit guidance as working from home boosts demand

Woodie's owner Grafton Group says it is on course to deliver a strong performance for the second half of this year.

This follows a higher than expected level of operating profit for the four months to the end of October.

The DIY and building materials distributor said it has benefitted from increasing numbers of people working.

It now expects to report adjusted operating profit in the second half of 2020 in the range of £130m - £140m (€146m-€157m), according to a trading update.

This is around 24pc – 33pc higher than the second half of 2019. It is also well ahead of guidance given in August, when Grafton said adjusted operating profit in the second half would be at a similar level to the same period in 2019.

In the four months to October 31 group like-for-like revenue was up by 6.3pc and total revenue was up by 5.1pc to £1bn (€1.1bn).

Demand was strongest in the Woodie’s DIY business in Ireland and in the RMI segment of the distribution markets in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.

The group said it leveraged its well established trading positions in these markets and benefited from investments made in recent years in its higher margin businesses, including the accelerated rollout of its digital strategy.

The group also benefitted from pent-up demand that developed during the lockdown and, in its management’s view, “from households investing part of the savings from reduced spending on travel, leisure and hospitality in their homes.”

The increase in the number of people working from home due to the pandemic also contributed to higher demand in its stores and branches.

Gavin Slark, CEO of Grafton Group, said: “Despite all the current uncertainties, we are very encouraged by the trading and financial performance of the group over recent months.

Grafton is in a very strong financial position and has a diversified portfolio of market leading businesses with exposure to residential RMI [repair, maintenance, improvement] leaving it well placed to benefit from current market trends.”

The group’s net cash position before lease liabilities increased to £150m at October 31, up from £58.6m at June 30.

Grafton had liquidity of £783.2m at the end of October, of which £423.2m was held in accessible cash and £360m in undrawn revolving bank facilities.

In August the group said it had repaid over €2.5m received in wage supports from the Irish Government, despite a sharp fall in income for the first half of the year.

Online Editors