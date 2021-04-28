Woodie's owner increases profit guidance after ‘stronger than anticipated growth’

Woodie's DIY owner Grafton Group says it is increasing its operating profit guidance for 2021 by up to 20pc after a strong start to the year.

Previous forecasts had put its profit guidance for the year at £206m (€237m).

The company experienced “stronger than anticipated growth” in revenue in March and April, according to a trading update from the group.

Group revenue in the period to April 18 was £846.8m (€974m), an increase of 32.9pc on the same period last year, when the company was impacted by the closure of branches, stores and manufacturing plants, except for essential services.

Compared to the same period in 2019, revenue this year is up 8.3pc.

Grafton’s portfolio of brands includes Chadwicks in Ireland, Selco, Buildbase, Leyland SDM, MacBlair, CPI EuroMix and StairBox in the UK, and Isero and Polvo in the Netherlands.

The months of May and June are seasonally important trading months, it said.

However, the company added it is taking a “cautious view” of its financial performance in the second half of this year, which, it said, is likely to be influenced by some normalisation of consumer spending patterns following the pandemic.

Despite the partial lockdown of the construction sector in Ireland, overall the group had a good start to the year.

Woodie’s in Ireland and Selco in the UK made the strongest gains, continuing the trend from the second half of last year, the company said.

Strong demand and supply side constraints contributed to longer lead times, an increase in product price inflation and shortages of a number of key categories of building materials in the UK and Ireland, Grafton added.

Gavin Slark, CEO of Grafton Group, said: “We have made a very positive start to the year and are encouraged by the improving trends and momentum in trading in the period which we expect to continue through the remainder of the half year.”

“Despite some ongoing uncertainty related to the pandemic, Grafton is well placed for continued progress in the current year supported by our market leading businesses and strong financial position.”

Earlier this month the company said it had appointed investment bank Rothschild to undertake a review of some of its businesses in the UK.

Grafton said this could result in the sale of “some or all of these businesses”.

The review is focused on the Buildbase, Civils & Lintels, PDM Buildbase, The Timber Group, Bathroom Distribution Group and NDI businesses.

No other businesses in the group will form part of the review, the company said.

Grafton trades from around 530 branches and has approximately 11,000 employees across Ireland, the UK and Netherlands.