Woodie’s owner hails ‘exceptional’ performance in 2021

Woodie’s owner Grafton Group says it expects adjusted operating profit in its continuing operations for 2021 to be at the top end of expectations following an “exceptional” performance.

Analysts currently expect the group to record operating profit of £270.4m (€324m), with a range of £266.7m (€320m) to £276.3m (€331m), according to a trading update from the group.

Grafton, whose brands include Woodie’s DIY, Chadwicks, and Selco, said its positive second half revenue trends were sustained to the end of the year.

While supply chain pressures moderated, building materials price inflation continued to be a “key component” of revenue growth in the distribution businesses, particularly in the UK and Ireland, the company said.

Group total revenue from continuing operations, which excludes the traditional merchanting business Britain, increased by 25.7pc to £2.11bn (€2.5bn) in 2021 from £1.68bn (€2bn) in 2020.

Revenue from continued operations increased by 28.4pc from £1.64bn (€1.96bn) in 2019.

In Ireland, the sharp increase in demand following the full reopening of the construction sector in early May continued through to the year-end, supported by a positive trading backdrop and record levels of activity in the residential repair, maintenance, and improvement and new build markets.

The Woodie’s DIY business in Ireland experienced “strong demand” for seasonal categories, as growth moderated from post lockdown highs in 2020 and market conditions continued to normalise. Nonetheless, it showed “exceptional growth” compared to 2019.

Following the sale of Grafton’s traditional merchanting business in Britain, the group’s net cash position at year-end was “materially ahead” of the prior year, which leaves it with a strengthened balance sheet and “considerable” investment capacity.

“The group’s portfolio of high returning businesses performed strongly leading to a record outcome for the year,” Gavin Slark, CEO of Grafton, said.

“2021 was also a year of significant strategic change for Grafton with the sale of the traditional merchanting business in Great Britain and the acquisition of IKH in Finland.”

“The overall outlook remains positive and we look to the future with confidence given the strength of our businesses, strong balance sheet and good pipeline of investment opportunities.”

The company will announce its final results for last year on February 24.