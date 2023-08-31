Woodie’s owner eyes European expansion

Grafton Group CEO Eric Born said the group is ‘actively looking’ for opportunities in Ireland

Woodie’s owner Grafton Group says it is focused on European expansion as cash levels at the building materials firm remain high.

“We are very active in looking at further M&A [mergers and acquisitions] in the European market, focused on distribution of building material and construction related products,” chief executive Eric Born told the Irish Independent.

“We hope that over the next 12 to 24 months, we will make significant progress in acquiring some platforms where we then can hopefully repeat the successes we have had with companies like Isero in the Netherlands and Chadwicks in Ireland,” he said.

Reported net cash stood at £4m at the end of June.

Davy analyst Flor O’Donoghue wrote in a note that Grafton Group’s cash generation was “impressive” given high shareholder returns in the first half.

Grafton Group also returned £132.7m (€154.8m) to shareholders in dividend payments and share buybacks in the period, while a new share buyback programme for up to £50m was announced in an update today.

Mr Born added that the group is “actively looking” for opportunities to expand the Woodie’s retail business in Ireland.

“The Woodie’s team has defined where they will be happy to open another store, what requirement they have in terms of size and then, of course, rent they will be prepared to pay,” he said.

“We still see some room for some modest geographic expansion.”

However, he added that there is no specific target for new stores, adding that it comes down to availability of a suitable property.

Half-year results published by the group today highlighted a strong performance in the Woodie’s business here across the period.

Grafton Group pointed to strong seasonal demand in the first half of the year.

“July and August trading wasn’t great because Woodie’s is heavily impacted by the rain,” Mr Born said. “I fully understand why people didn’t want to spend a lot of time on their patio in July.”

Overall, the business reported a decline in profits in the first half as market conditions remained “challenging”.

Adjusted operating profit was down 30.5pc to £105.1m in the first six months of the 2023.

The company reported that the fall in operating profit was as anticipated and stated that full-year adjusted operating profit is expected to be in line with analysts’ expectations.

Analyst forecasts compiled by Grafton show an adjusted profit range of £194.6m to £209.4m for the year.

The business saw sales rise 3.2pc to £1.19bn in the first half of 2023.

Grafton Group said the first-half performance had been “resilient” but pointed to a decline in volumes across the group’s distribution business.

Residential repair, maintenance and improvement, as well as house-building activity, was “adversely affected” by inflation and interest rate hikes in the markets Grafton Group is active in.

Mr Born said he expects these challenges to persist in the short-term.

“At the same time, it will continue to bring long-term demand because all of those markets have structure shortages,” he said. “All of those markets have aging stock and all of those markets need to improve the CO2 efficiencies of their existing houses.”