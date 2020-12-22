Woodie's owner buys Dublin-based hardware company

Woodie’s owner Grafton Group has bought Proline Architectural Hardware, a distributor of iron products for doors.

Proline reported revenue of €10.8m last year.

The company, which is based in Inchicore, specialises in the supply of a range of high quality traditional and contemporary architectural ironmongery products, including door locks, hinges and handles.

The business works closely with architects on the specification and scheduling of ironmongery products for commercial, public sector and residential projects, according to a statement from Grafton Group.

Gavin Slark, chief executive of Grafton, said the acquisition was in line with the company’s strategy of acquiring “specialist high quality businesses that trade in complementary markets.”

“Proline will bring specialist expertise to Grafton in the architectural ironmongery distribution segment in Ireland,” Mr Slark said.

“It will also enable us to offer a broader range of products and services and to extend our customer base in this segment of the market,” he added.

Completion of the deal is subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in Ireland.

Earlier this month Grafton bought AVC, which trades as StairBox, for £44m (€49m).

StairBox is a UK manufacturer and distributor of wooden staircases.

Grafton will pay £44m on a cash-and-debt-free basis including £4m (€4.5m) that is deferred until November 2022.

Founded in 1994, StairBox has developed an innovative software application that enables customers to easily design, visualise and price staircases on its website, a statement from Grafton Group said.

Grafton Group trades from around 530 branches and has approximately 11,200 employees.

Its portfolio of brands includes Selco, Buildbase, Leyland SDM, MacBlair, and CPI EuroMix in the UK, as well as Chadwicks and Woodie's in Ireland and Isero and Polvo in the Netherlands.

