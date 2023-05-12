Woodie’s DIY owner launches £50m share buyback after upbeat results

The buyback is the group’s third in a row after it expressed confidence last week in its prospects, despite ongoing inflation.

The London-listed building materials distributor and DIY retailer said on Friday that it has entered into an arrangement with Goodbody stockbrokers and Numis Securities to buy back ordinary shares for a maximum aggregate consideration of up to £50m.

The buyback starts today and will end no later than August 31, subject to market conditions, Grafton Group said in a statement.

The London-listed firm said shares will be repurchased on the London Stock Exchange and cancelled.

The purpose of the buyback is to reduce the share capital of the company, it said.

At the company's annual general meeting last week, shareholders agreed the firm could repurchase up to 10pc of its ordinary shares in issue, up to a maximum number of 21,684,103.

Last week, Grafton Group reported a 2.8pc increase in total revenue to £704.3m in the first four months of the year, in line with expectations.

That came even as overall volumes and revenues were lower than in the same period last year in the group’s distribution markets in the UK and Ireland, while they were flat in Finland and ahead in the Netherlands.

Building activity in Ireland – particularly on housing schemes and commercial developments – helped to buoy the group’s performance in the first part of 2023.

Wet March weather in Ireland and the UK affected retail trading, but the group’s builders’ merchants business Chadwicks “operated at high levels of activity” in Ireland, the group said in a trading update last Thursday.

Housing scheme activity in Ireland was higher than for the construction of single homes or home repair projects.

Revenue was marginally lower in Woodie’s in Ireland, due to lower demand for plants and gardening products.

Lower timber and steel prices helped to moderate rising prices of building materials in its Ireland and UK distribution businesses.