Woodie’s DIY owner increases profit guidance

Grafton Group, who’s brands include Woodie’s DIY, Chadwicks, and Selco, has increased its profit guidance following “stronger than anticipated” trading since July.

The company now expects full year adjusted operating profit in continuing operations will be in the range of £265m to £270m (€309.5m-€315m).

This compares to current consensus analysts’ forecasts of £256m (€299m), according to a trading update from the business.

Total group revenue from continuing operations, which excludes the traditional merchanting business in Britain that is being divested, increased by 28.3pc year-on-year to £1.76bn in the ten months to October 31.

In the corresponding ten month periods in 2020 and 2019 the group reported revenue of £1.37bn and £1.39bn respectively.

In Ireland, the company has reported “strong” trading momentum in Chadwicks following the phased reopening of the building sector in mid-April.

This trend continued in the period from July to October 31, supported by an improved economic backdrop and buoyant levels of activity in the residential repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI) and new build markets.

The company said the “exceptional revenue growth trends” in the Woodie’s DIY business in Ireland has moderated as it anticipated, following the reopening in May of non-essential retail and leisure activities.

Nonetheless, the Woodie’s business continues to achieve a step change in performance compared to 2019, supported by a strong performance in seasonal categories, Grafton Group said.

In its UK distribution arm, Selco performed “strongly” with average daily like-for-like growth of 7.1pc in the four months to October, measured against a “demanding” growth rate of 10.8pc in the same period last year.

The company also has operations in the Netherlands and Finland.

“The overall group delivered a good performance in the period, against strong comparatives, leading to an increase in current year operating profit guidance supported by the strength of our market positions, geographic diversity and strong financial position,” Gavin Slark, CEO of Grafton Group, said.

The company said 2021 has been an “exceptional year” for the group, as the strength of DIY activity and an inflationary surge in building materials prices had a “very positive impact” on its volumes, revenue and gross margins.

However, it warned that supply chain disruption and pricing pressure remain a challenging backdrop for many of its suppliers and customers.

“We expect to exit 2021 in good shape and well placed to outperform in our markets,” the company said.